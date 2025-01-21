Generac Unveils The Most Powerful Air-Cooled Home Standby Generator On The Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With the introduction of this new design, Generac expands its line of the most comprehensive, reliable and efficient range of air-cooled home standby generators, with models ranging from 10 to 28kW. These new designs will seamlessly integrate with other Generac products - including ecobee smart thermostats and PWRcell battery systems.

The launch follows an active year in 2024 with the U.S. experiencing nearly 1.5 billion hours of power outages, the highest since 2010 when Generac first started tracking the figure. In addition to lower power quality, higher power prices are expected as investment is needed to upgrade infrastructure and build towards cleaner energy solutions. Even today, cost per kilowatt hour is up by approximately 30% since 2020, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics .

"At Generac, we are building an ecosystem of products for the home that address the growing energy demands of our customers as grid instability intensifies and energy utility costs increase," said Generac CEO Aaron Jagdfeld. "The new design incorporates years of feedback from customers and dealers and is another bold step forward for the home standby generator category. Not only do these products help protect our customers in the event of a storm or outage, but they also integrate across our product ecosystem, empowering them to take control of their power needs as they continue to navigate mounting energy challenges."

Generac created the home standby generator category and has delivered peace of mind for millions of customers over its 60-plus-year history. The new home standby product line is the latest innovation in Generac's comprehensive ecosystem of residential energy technology solutions which provide customers with reliable, more efficient and better managed energy solutions.

The new generator design includes:



Built-in cellular connectivity as a standard feature offering customers the ability to monitor and control their generator's status and performance in realtime, right from their smartphone.

An advanced controller delivering important new capabilities such as electronic oil-level sensing and gas-pressure monitoring and providing customers and dealers with important diagnostic information to provide the highest level of performance before, during, and after a power outage.

An all-aluminum cabinet design with superior corrosion protection and updated aesthetics featuring a new roof designed to reduce water, snow and ice buildup.

An industry-first Electronic Fuel and Ignition Control (EFIC) system providing improved motor starting capability and lower fuel consumption.

Industry-leading generator output quality for powering sensitive electronics and providing for a higher load acceptance capability, such as the ability to start up a five-ton air conditioning unit.

An advanced engine design delivering improved power density and maintenance-free hydraulic lifters, lowering the total cost of maintenance intervals.

A new, industry-leading automatic transfer switch design with integrated surge protection.* The ability to fully integrate with ecobee smart thermostats, enabling customers to display vital information about their generator directly on their wall, and giving them greater control over their home energy management.

In addition to market-leading product innovation, Generac maintains a best-in-class distribution network to serve homeowners across the country. Generac's home standby generators are available through more than 9,000 authorized dealers as well as thousands of wholesale and retail partners. For more information about Generac's standby generator products, visit Generac/standby-generators/ . To learn about our leading energy technology solutions and power products, visit Generac .

The new design will be available in the second half of 2025.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC ) is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company continues to expand its energy technology offerings for homes and businesses in its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

