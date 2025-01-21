The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Welcomes Veteranbargains To The MVO Task Force

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VeteranBargains, a trusted resource for veterans seeking discounts and valuable information, has proudly joined the National Veteran Business Development Council's (NVBDC) Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. This partnership represents a significant step forward in founder James Bower's mission to enhance the lives of veterans across the nation by helping them take advantage of deals offered to them.Bower, known as The Veterans FriendTM, has spent the past 15 years dedicated to serving veterans. His journey began with a simple idea: collect and share information about businesses that offer discounts to veterans. What started as a list of 40 businesses has since grown into a comprehensive website, VeteranBargains, which now features nearly 1,100 businesses offering ongoing promotions to veterans.“I joined the Task Force because I thought it would be a great opportunity to expand my reach in helping veterans, and I hopefully can be an asset to the other members,” Bower stated.VeteranBargains has evolved beyond its original mission of helping veterans save money. It has become a multifaceted resource that offers a wide range of services, including a directory of nonprofits that assist veterans, a calendar of veteran events in central Kansas, and a monthly newsletter that reaches 5,500 subscribers. Bower is committed to keeping the information on VeteranBargains current, with regular updates that ensure veterans always have access to the latest opportunities.“My initial goal was to get to one thousand businesses offering discounts, and I'm thrilled to have reached that milestone last September,” Bower said.“But what's even more important is that veterans can trust the information on my site to be up-to-date and reliable.”VeteranBargains provides veterans with more than just discounts. It serves as a centralized hub where they can find valuable information, resources, and opportunities tailored to their needs. The monthly newsletter offers a curated selection of the best deals, events, and news, all delivered free of charge.“There isn't even a donate button on the site,” Bower noted.“It's fully supported through sponsorships, which allows me to keep it free for all veterans.”By joining the NVBDC's MVO Task Force, VeteranBargains aims to expand its reach and continue its mission of supporting veterans. Bower is eager to collaborate with other Task Force members, leveraging his platform to connect veterans with even more opportunities and resources.For more information about VeteranBargains, please visit: veteranbargainsAbout the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans' status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business.Additional information can be found at .About the NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC's MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with Task Force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at ./mvo-task-force-member/the-national-veteran-business-development-council-nvbdc-welcomes-veteranbargains-to-the-mvo-task-force/

