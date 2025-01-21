(MENAFN- APO Group)

The of Mali and humanitarian partners have announced the launch of the 2025 Humanitarian Response Plan for Mali. This plan aims to address the urgent and vital needs of the most vulnerable people affected by armed conflict, displacement, emergencies, and climate shocks. The Government of Mali and humanitarian partners are calling for the mobilization of $771.3 million to provide emergency assistance to 4.7 million people, 78% of whom are women and children.

The humanitarian context in Mali is characterized by a volatile security situation that has persisted for over a decade, compounded by structural vulnerability, socio-economic challenges, and the climate crisis. The situation is particularly dire in conflict-affected areas in northern and central Mali, where access constraints and mass displacement threaten the survival and dignity of the most vulnerable.

This plan has been developed in a fully inclusive and participatory manner, in line with the vision and strategic choices of Malian authorities for partnerships and prioritizing the interests of affected populations.

Through this plan, the humanitarian community reaffirms its collective commitment to a response based on humanitarian principles. It supports national efforts to give communities a chance for recovery and hope. Humanitarian Response in 2025 focuses on populations with critical needs in key sectors, such as protection, education, food security, health, nutrition, shelter and basic household items, as well as water, sanitation and hygiene.

“There is an urgent need for the entire humanitarian community and donors to renew their commitment to addressing basic humanitarian needs. We should also explore innovative and sustainable solutions, in partnership with development actors, to maintain progress and strengthen the resilience of communities facing the impacts of climate shocks and protracted displacement,” states the Acting Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Khassim Diagne. Mr. Diagne commended the Malian government's leadership and efforts in the humanitarian response. He also thanked donors for supporting humanitarian response in Mali in 2024, particularly following the severe flooding that hit the country.

In 2024, merely 38% of funding required for the Humanitarian Response Plan was mobilized. Despite this shortfall and access constraints, humanitarian partners provided lifesaving assistance to 1.8 million vulnerable people, including those in the most remote areas.

