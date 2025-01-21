Country Garden’S Stock Jumps 17% As Trading Resumes After Nine-Month Halt

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Reuters reported that Country Garden Holdings Co.'s shares jumped 17.53% as trading resumed on January 21, 2025, after a nine-month suspension. The Chinese property developer's stock climbed as high as 30% before settling at HK$0.57.



Country Garden's return to the follows a series of struggles and restructuring efforts. The company defaulted on $11 billion of offshore bonds in late 2023, leading to the trading suspension in April 2024.



The giant recently released its delayed financial statements, revealing a record net loss of 178.4 billion yuan ($24.3 billion) for 2023. However, its losses narrowed in the first half of 2024, showing signs of improvement.



Investors responded positively to Country Garden 's progress in debt restructuring negotiations. The company expects to reach an agreement with creditors by February 2025 to reduce its $16.4 billion offshore debt by up to 70%.



The stock's surge rippled through the Chinese property sector. The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index gained 2.2%, with other developers like China Vanke and Shimao Group also seeing increases.







Despite the market optimism, Country Garden still faces significant challenges. The company is negotiating with bondholders to extend maturity dates on 18.0 billion yuan of domestic debt and restructure various loans.

Country Garden's Debt Restructuring

A Hong Kong court recently granted Country Garden a four-month adjournment in a winding-up petition hearing. This gives the company more time to finalize its debt restructuring plans and avoid potential liquidation.



The property sector's recovery is crucial for China's economic stability. Real estate contributes significantly to local government revenues and stimulates various upstream and downstream industries.



China's central government has prioritized stabilizing the real estate market for 2025. Recent data shows signs of improvement, with home prices in first-tier cities increasing and declines narrowing in other tiers.



Country Garden's performance will be closely watched as an indicator of the broader Chinese property market's health. The sector's recovery could have far-reaching implications for China's economy, employment, and financial stability.

MENAFN21012025007421016031ID1109114894