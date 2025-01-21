President Ilham Aliyev Meets With German Chancellor Olaf Scholz In Davos
1/21/2025 3:09:49 PM
On January 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev met with Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the federal Republic of
Germany, at the latter's request in Davos,
Chancellor Scholz inquired about the progress of investigations
related to the plane crash.
President Ilham Aliyev and Chancellor Scholz also reflected on
their previous meetings, with both leaders expressing satisfaction
with their past engagements.
During the conversation, they exchanged views on the development
of bilateral relations, as well as the prospects for enhancing
Azerbaijan's cooperation with the European Union. The sides also
discussed other areas of mutual interest.
The Chancellor reaffirmed Germany's support for efforts to
ensure lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus
region.
