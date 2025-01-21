President Ilham Aliyev Meets With German Chancellor Olaf Scholz In Davos

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Republic of Germany, at the latter's request in Davos, Azernews reports.

Chancellor Scholz inquired about the progress of investigations related to the plane crash.

President Ilham Aliyev and Chancellor Scholz also reflected on their previous meetings, with both leaders expressing satisfaction with their past engagements.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the development of bilateral relations, as well as the prospects for enhancing Azerbaijan's cooperation with the European Union. The sides also discussed other areas of mutual interest.

The Chancellor reaffirmed Germany's support for efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.