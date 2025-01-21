PROLIM Achieves AWS Manufacturing And Industrial Competency, Redefining Digital Transformation In Manufacturing

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) PROLIM, a digital transformation leader with deep partnerships with AWS as Advanced Consulting Partner and Siemens Platinum Partner, has earned the AWS and Industrial Competency, recognizing its expertise in delivering advanced cloud-powered digital manufacturing solutions.



As manufacturing customers move to the cloud, they seek cloud experts with manufacturing experience to help them transform and use data more efficiently. AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency Partners provide solutions throughout the digital transformation journey, ensuring support from a validated AWS Partner while following AWS best practices for secure, high-performing, and efficient cloud infrastructure.



Competency differentiates PROLIM as an Advanced Consulting Partner with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the manufacturing and industrial sector. AWS Partners must undergo rigorous validation and provide vetted customer references to achieve this designation.



Driving Innovation Amid Industry Challenges:

The manufacturing sector faces growing demands for sustainability, efficiency, and faster product cycles. Cloud transformation has become essential. PROLIM leverages AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency to deliver strategic, impact-driven solutions tailored to manufacturers' unique needs.



“With AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency, we help manufacturers unlock the full potential of cloud technology,” said Prabhu Patil, Founder & CEO, PROLIM.“Our approach reimagines operations, enabling clients to move faster, smarter, and more sustainably.”



Key Solutions for Manufacturing Digital Transformation:

. Smart Manufacturing: Advanced automation, IoT, and predictive maintenance enhance productivity, safety, and operational efficiency.

. Product Design and Engineering: Seamless Siemens NXTM and Teamcenter® integration accelerates innovation with advanced simulation and collaboration.

. Plant Operations: Real-time data visibility reduces downtime and improves decision-making by leveraging Siemens Opcenter and PROLIM's solutions.

. Supply Chain Optimization: AWS analytics and PROLIM expertise streamline supply chains and reduce bottlenecks.



Transforming Operations: A Success Story

A leading automotive parts manufacturer partnered with PROLIM to address global supply chain challenges. By integrating Siemens Xcelerator solutions on AWS, they achieved a 30% increase in production efficiency and significantly reduced material waste, gaining a competitive edge and advancing sustainability goals.





About PROLIM

PROLIM is a leading PLM, Cloud, Mendix, and Digital Transformation solutions provider to Global Fortune 1000 companies. With 14 global offices in the US, India, Australia and New Zealand, PROLIM has won 40+ awards & proudly serves over 1600+ customers to innovate & improve their profitability & efficiency. PROLIM was founded in 2005 & is headquartered in Farmington Hills, USA. With its global footprint & expertise in the latest technologies, PROLIM can partner to speed up your Digital Transformation journey.

