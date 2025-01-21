Jordan Urges Full Compliance With Gaza Ceasefire, Calls For Sustained Humanitarian Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Monday reiterated the importance of full compliance with the Gaza ceasefire agreement, calling it a crucial step toward alleviating civilian suffering and ensuring stability in Gaza, the occupied Palestinian territory and the broader region.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Jordan's Permanent Representative Mahmoud Hmoud stressed the urgent need for sustained international action to provide adequate humanitarian aid to Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli war.

He also said that international cooperation is essential for reconstructing Gaza, meeting the needs of the affected population and rebuilding critical infrastructure, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

"A concerted global effort is required to ensure financial and technical resources reach Gaza without hindrance, with a focus on long-term sustainability," Hmoud said.

"Under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, Jordan has been at the forefront of humanitarian aid efforts," Hmoud noted, adding "Since the outbreak of the war, Jordan has dispatched 141 humanitarian convoys comprising 5,127 trucks, delivering 65,257 tonnes of aid via land routes. Additionally, 391 airdrops have been conducted over northern and southern Gaza."

Jordan's role as a key hub for aid distribution has been vital, with field hospitals continuing to provide medical services to the wounded, he said.

He also highlighted the "Restoring Hope" initiative, launched to provide prosthetic limbs to amputees in Gaza-estimated to exceed 16,000-remains an ongoing priority.

"We are committed to ensuring that our humanitarian efforts continue, and we stand ready to work with international partners to facilitate the delivery of aid," Hmoud said, reiterating Jordan's continued support for Gaza's recovery.

He also stressed Jordan's support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on international law, UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Hmoud also expressed concern at Israel's recent unilateral actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, which he said threaten the viability of the two-state solution and jeopardise the prospects for peace.

He also condemned Israel's attempts to change the status quo at Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, which he described as a violation of international law and Israel's obligations as an occupying force. Hmoud also said that the Jordanian Jerusalem Awqaf and Al Aqsa Affairs Department has sole authority over the mosque and its access.

Regarding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Hmoud stressed the agency's irreplaceable role in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees and promoting regional stability.

He also condemned recent Israeli efforts to impede UNRWA's work in the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem and urged the international community to ensure the agency's continued work through political and financial support.