More Rhetoric From Donald Trump During The Inauguration, Regarding The Panama Canal

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) During Donald Trump's inauguration speech as incoming President of the United States, reaffirmed that the Panama Canal will return to American hands. He said he would take it back.“The purpose of the agreement was violated, American ships pay a lot and China is operating the Panama Canal.” He called the original Jimmy Carter move a“reckless gift” that he said has harmed U.S. interests. Trump again claimed that the United States spent more money on the of the Canal than on any previous project, in addition to losing 38,000 lives in the process, which, in his opinion, justifies questioning the handover of the ocean route. In his speech, he also accused Panama of violating the terms of the Torrijos-Carter Treaty that facilitated the transfer of the Canal in 1999.“Panama's promise to us has been broken. The purpose of our agreement and the spirit of our treaty has been totally violated,” he said, without offering specific details. The former president also denounced that American ships, including those of the Navy, are being“severely overcharged” and treated unfairly as they pass through the interoceanic route. He also mentioned that China has an operational role in the canal, something he considered a betrayal of the original agreement. “China is operating the Panama Canal, and we didn't give it to China. We gave it to Panama, and we will get it back,” he said. Trump Inauguration speech is on YouTube:

On December 21, Trump posted on his Truth Social networks that“if the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of generosity are not respected, we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in its entirety and without question.” The Panamanian government has reacted.“I must reject in its entirety the words expressed by President Donald Trump,” said President José Raúl Mulino. Trump said that“China is operating the Canal. Similarly, Republican Senator Marco Rubio, nominated for Secretary of State during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said that although he“has not reviewed the legal investigation behind this, I am forced to suspect that it could be argued that the terms under which that channel was delivered have been violated.”

The Torrijos-Carter Treaties in Spanish that are easily translated through Google Translate to English:

“Although technically sovereignty over the canal has not been handed over to a foreign power, in reality a foreign power today has, through its companies, which are not independent, the ability to turn the canal into a bottleneck in a time of conflict,” he added. For the Trump administration, this represents“a direct threat to the national interests and security of the United States.” Alberto Alemán Zubieta, former administrator of the Panama Canal, reiterated that these statements by President Trump are unfortunate and said that they are not correct. “We have proven not only how well we have managed the Panama Canal, but also the benefits it brings to Panama and the entire world,” he said. He said it is false that the Canal charges more to US ships.

“The Panama Canal does not differentiate between flags or countries; the Panama Canal has a tariff process that is the same for everyone.” He said that there is a neutrality treaty and it has been proven that the agreement has been and is being complied with. The country faces significant challenges in this area. For this reason, the former administrator of the Canal, Jorge Luis Quijano, warns that it would be prudent to send a representative to the United States to thoroughly analyze what is behind these inaccurate statements. “In addition, it is essential that a diplomatic tour be carried out through allied countries with the aim of strengthening international support. We must position this situation on the global agenda, seeking the support of various nations,” Quijano stressed. Commercial factors, such as the increase in tolls and other charges associated with transit in a context of reduced capacity, could have fueled the narrative of Trump, who promises to“reclaim the Canal” while projecting the vision of a nation stronger and more prosperous than ever. Panamanians are interviewed in Panama City regarding the Panama Canal and what Donald Trump has been saying........

Vivek Ramaswamy Is Out of the Trump Admin After Claiming American Workers Have a 'Culture' Problem

The second administration of President Donald Trump only started on Monday, but there is already one high-profile exit from the commander-in-chief's team. Vivek Ramaswamy, the pharmaceutical entrepreneur who ran for the Republican presidential nomination, was initially supposed to lead the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Elon Musk, but now he is officially out of the project. That development occurred as Ramaswamy considers his own run for office, but also after his comments about American culture raised eyebrows among much of the Trump base. “Vivek Ramaswamy played a critical role in helping us create DOGE,” agency representative Anna Kelly said in a statement on Monday. “He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE, based on the structure that we announced today,” Kelly added. “We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last two months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again.”