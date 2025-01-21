DPIIT Partners With Apna To Streamline Hiring For Start-Ups And Boost Youth Employment

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 21 (KNN) The Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has forged a strategic partnership with professional networking Apna through a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The collaboration, announced by DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv Singh, aims to streamline talent for registered start-ups while creating employment opportunities for India's youth.

The initiative will leverage the Bharat Start-up Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR), providing DPIIT-registered start-ups with hiring credits worth Rs 2,000 each on Apna's platform.

According to Singh, the program's current valuation stands at Rs 140 crore, with projections indicating potential growth to Rs 300 crore as the start-up ecosystem expands.

Under the partnership, start-ups will gain access to Apna's advanced recruitment tools, including AI-driven matching features and job posting capabilities.

The collaboration, operating within DPIIT's Start-up India programme framework, is designed to bridge the gap between skilled workers and entrepreneurial ventures while helping start-ups navigate resource constraints in a competitive market.

The timing of this partnership is particularly noteworthy given India's position as the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem, currently home to more than 110 unicorns and 159,690 DPIIT-recognised start-ups.

This initiative represents a concrete step toward strengthening the country's entrepreneurial infrastructure while addressing the critical challenge of talent acquisition in the start-up sector.

(KNN Bureau)