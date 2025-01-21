(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Robotic security startup Undaunted launches after pre-seed funding

January 21, 2025 by David Edwards

Robotic security startup Undaunted , which uses a quadruped robot (main image) as part of its security solution, has officially launched after pre-seed funding from lead investor Atlanta Ventures.

Undaunted is revolutionizing the security by integrating state-of-the-art robotics and automation to provide proactive, real-time security solutions.

Undaunted is set to be a trusted modern security partner to developers, property owners, and others investing to improve our communities.

Equipping security guards with advanced surveillance and robotic control enables faster, more efficient, and effective responses. Key features of Undaunted include:



Proactive Security Solutions : Computer vision enables active monitoring to detect issues faster and prepare responses before crimes happen.

Innovative Robotic Technology : Today's scalable robotic solutions enable one guard to manage security across multiple locations. These robots are equipped with advanced deterrence tools and communication systems that enable faster, more effective responses to threats and improve crime prevention. Lower Costs and Reduced Risks : Traditional security costs burden businesses and communities, while exposing guards and bystanders to risks during incidents. Undaunted's platform allows a single guard to more effectively secure 10x more area at the same cost as one traditional guard, while also enabling real-time crime disruption and simultaneous communication with authorities.

Bryan Dinner, founder and CEO of Undaunted, says:“We believe that security should be proactive, not reactive.

“Our technology anticipates and responds to threats in real-time, providing a level of safety that is unparalleled in the industry.”

Undaunted's launch comes at a time of critical need for innovative security solutions. By combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to safety, Undaunted is poised to set a new standard in the security industry.

David Cummings, co-founder of Undaunted and leader of the Atlanta Ventures Studio, says:“We're pushing the boundaries of what's possible in security technology. We're proud to launch this innovative approach from the heart of Atlanta, leveraging the city's vibrant tech ecosystem to drive our vision forward.”