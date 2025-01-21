China Launches Project To Save Critically Endangered Bahaba Fish

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Chinese scientists have launched a conservation project to protect the critically endangered Chinese bahaba, or yellow-lipped fish, according to China Daily, a partner of TV BRICS .

The project, based in Huidong County, Guangdong Province, aims to restore the wild population of the fish, which has declined dramatically over the past 50 years.

The Chinese bahaba has been a first-class nationally protected animal in China since 2021 and is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The project will focus on developing species detection tools, monitoring and evaluation systems, and breeding techniques to increase stocks and support wild population recovery. It also aims to establish a comprehensive conservation framework for the species.

The project involves leading institutions and will address the challenges of protecting the Chinese bahaba and other endangered marine species, including the narrow-ridged finless porpoise and the Chinese horseshoe crab.