Egypt's Foreign Minister Meets With EU Leaders In Strasbourg, Brussels

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty met with top EU officials in Strasbourg and Brussels on 20-21 January 2025, addressing the Egypt-EU strategic partnership, regional security, migration, and economic development.

In Strasbourg, Abdelatty met with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, praising the strengthened bilateral relationship since the 2024 strategic partnership agreement. He highlighted Egypt's economic potential and its goal of becoming a regional hub, and urged approval of the second tranche of EU support. He also reviewed Egypt's cooperation with Qatar and the US on the Gaza ceasefire, stressing the need for aid access and agreement implementation.

Meetings with MEPs included Jordan Bardella (Patriots for Europe), David McAllister (Foreign Affairs Committee), Laurent Castelli (Mashreq Delegation), Cissela Imert (International Trade), and Michalis Hadji Pantela (Budget). Discussions centred on the strategic partnership, Egypt's efforts to combat illegal immigration, counterterrorism measures, political and economic reforms, and the economic impact of hosting refugees. Abdelatty also addressed Egypt's role in regional security, including Gaza, Sudan, and the Horn of Africa, and its own water security needs. He called for increased European support in addressing regional challenges.

Abdelatty briefed MEP Iratxe García Pérez (Socialists and Democrats) on Egypt's human rights progress, including new initiatives and economic development efforts. He also met with MEP Nicola Procaccini (European Conservatives and Reformists), underscoring the importance of parliamentary cooperation, regional security, and continued support for Egypt.

In Brussels, Abdelatty met with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas. He stressed the need for enhanced coordination on Middle East developments, welcoming the first tranche of EU financial support and hoping for approval of the second.

He addressed migration as a shared challenge, the burden on Egypt of hosting refugees, and Egypt's human rights progress. Discussions also covered the Gaza ceasefire, the need for humanitarian aid and reconstruction, the Syrian political process, and regional security issues, including Sudan, Somalia, the Horn of Africa, the Sahel region, Red Sea maritime security, and Egypt's water security.