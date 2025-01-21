FM: Jordan, US Share Strategic Vision For Middle East Peace

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 21 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi emphasized Monday that Middle East peace remains a top shared strategic priority between Jordan and the United States, welcoming two key U.S. appointments.In an X post, Safadi congratulated newly appointed U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, acknowledging his instrumental role in securing the Gaza ceasefire."We will continue to work relentlessly to achieve the just peace that the region needs and deserves," Safadi wrote.The minister also extended congratulations to incoming U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, expressing eagerness to advance the Jordan-U.S. strategic partnership."I look forward to working together to further advance Jordan-US strategic partnership and towards achieving our joint objective of ensuring regional security, peace and stability," Safadi stated.The messages underscore the continuing diplomatic coordination between Amman and Washington at a critical juncture for regional peace efforts, with both nations emphasizing shared strategic interests in Middle East stability.