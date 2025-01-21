Qatari Aid Plane Arrives In Damascus With 28 Tons Of Food Supplies

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Qatari plane carrying 28 tons of humanitarian aid, including essential food supplies, landed today at Damascus International Airport. The aid was provided by the Qatar Fund for Development.

Its delivery is part of a broader air bridge established by the State of Qatar to support the brotherly Syrian people, addressing their pressing humanitarian needs.

The Qatari plane marks the seventh to arrive at Damascus International Airport and the twelfth in the series of flights that have been part of this continuous humanitarian operation in full support of the Syrian people.

