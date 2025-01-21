Sundance Releases The Pxie720 FPGA Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PXIe720

The PXIe720 FPGA board which is a powerful, flexible, and expandable PXIe module fully compatible with PXITM-5 and ANSI-Vita-57.4 FMC+ carrier standards.

CHESHAM, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sundance is pleased to announce the PXIe720 FPGA board, a powerful, flexible, and expandable PXIe module fully compatible with PXITM-5 and ANSI-Vita-57.4 FMC+ carrier standards. PXIe is the of choice for the test, measurement, and instrumentation market, as well as the defence market.The presence of an FMC+ site gives the user the ability to add different functionalities through the many available FMC+ boards from Sundance DSP or other vendors. The host interface is via an x4 Gen3 PCIe Link. The PCIe interface is implemented through firmware built using the latest Xilinx tools. The Xilinx-supported implementation avoids any licensing costs. The onboard FLASH can be used to store up to three-bit streams for configuring the FPGA through the driver from the host. A JTAG interface is also available to reconfigure the FPGA from a host during development and debugging via logic analysers.The PXIe720 FMC+ carrier card, which is the replacement for the popular PXIe700 FPGA peripheral board, has several updates and improvements over the PXIe700 while keeping key features like support for White Rabbit communication protocol:- Board is based on AMD / Xilinx XCKU060-2FFVA1517 but can also use XCKU085 and XCKU115;- SFP+ cage to provide 10Gb Ethernet;- HPC FMC+ connector with 23 DP 16.3 gigabit serial links, 34 LA, 24 HA, and 22 HB lanes;- 8GB 64-bit wide DDR4 memory;- 512MB of QSPI flash with multi-boot capabilities;- Clock resources to support White Rabbit extreme-precision time protocol via SFP+ fibre.

