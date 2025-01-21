Phinetworks Announces Innovative Smartwatch Integration And Web3 Golf-To-Earn Platform At PGA SHOW 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PhiNetworks to present next-generation sports at the 2025 PGA Show in Orlando, FL









2025 PGA Show Image

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhiNetworks, a leader in home simulator and sports , will showcase several new innovations at the 2025 PGA Show, taking place from January 21-24 in Orlando, Florida. Key highlights will include access to over 38,000 golf courses worldwide, the launch of the Phigolf Web3 Golf-to-Earn (G2E) platform, Phi Connect, an advanced API library that integrates smartwatches with sports gaming.

1. Access Over 38,000 Golf Courses Worldwide

The Phigolf app allows users to experience over 38,000 golf courses from around the world. Players can easily search for local courses by name or use GPS to find nearby locations. This feature offers an immersive golf experience, making it possible to play on real-world courses from the comfort of home.

. Comprehensive Course Library: Access more than 38,000 courses with frequent updates, ensuring players always have new challenges to explore.

. Easy Search and GPS Integration: The Phigolf app provides seamless access to nearby courses, allowing users to easily locate and play on courses close to them.

. Realistic Golf Simulations: The app's realistic gameplay and advanced features provide an engaging experience, letting users enjoy golf as if they were on the course itself.

2. Phigolf Web3: Golf-to-Earn Platform

PhiNetworks will also introduce the Phigolf Web platform, a first-of-its-kind "Golf-to-Earn" service. Players will earn rewards in the form of the Phigolf Coin and NFTs through their participation in virtual golf games, tournaments, and international competitions. The Phigolf Coin earned can be traded on virtual asset exchanges, with plans for listing on top global platforms in 2025. The Web3 version will also include future compatibility with smartwatches, allowing players to earn rewards through their wearable devices.

. Earn Rewards: Players will receive the Phigolf Coin and NFTs based on their performance in games and tournaments.

. Tradable Assets: The Phigolf Coin can be traded on major virtual asset exchanges.

. Real-World Benefits: With the Web3 platform, players enjoy a realistic golf experience and can stay active while earning rewards. This system combines physical activity, gaming, and financial opportunities in one app.

3. Phi Connect: Smartwatch Sports Gaming

At the 2025 PGA Show, PhiNetworks will introduce Phi Connect, an innovative API library that transforms smartwatches into interactive sports gaming tools. Phi Connect enhances sports experiences like golf, baseball, and tennis by enabling motion-based gameplay without the need for extra equipment.

. Cross-Platform Connectivity: Phi Connect supports Bluetooth connectivity, allowing smartwatches to seamlessly pair with both iOS and Android devices, making it easy to use across multiple platforms.

. Open Innovation: The Phi Connect API offers game developers a unique opportunity to integrate motion tracking into sports games, improving user engagement and enabling new gameplay experiences. With no additional hardware needed, Phi Connect creates an innovative way to play games directly from the smartwatch, using motion sensor technology to analyze and process users' movements.

Meet Phigolf at the PGA Show 2025

Phigolf has gained over 300,000 global users and established a strong presence in the sports technology market. The company has earned recognition as a bestseller on Amazon and has been featured on prominent programs such as The Kelly Clarkson Show, Fox 5, and KTLA 5 News. Attendees at the PGA Show are invited to visit PhiNetworks at booth #2728 to explore the latest advancements in golf simulation and sports gaming, including the Phi Connect API and Phigolf Web3 platform. With these innovation, you will meet exciting business opportunities and innovative new revenue models.

About PhiNetworks

Since launching Phigolf, PhiNetworks has been at the forefront of home sports technology and simulation. Focused on innovation and user engagement, the company continues to expand its offerings, providing consumers with new ways to experience sports gaming. As a leader in motion sensor technology, PhiNetworks is redefining how sports are played and enjoyed worldwide.

Media Contact:

PhiNetworks

+82-70-7019-9017

...

