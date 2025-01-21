Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Construction Vent Cover (BKC-258)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an HVAC technician and wanted to create a new cover for a floor vent register opening to protect against debris, dust and other small objects," said one of two inventors, from Billerica, Mass., "so we invented the VENT COVER. Our design would eliminate the common practice of covering the vent opening with a piece of wood, which could be easily shifted from the location."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective cover product for any floor vent register opening. In doing so, it would catch any debris and dust generated during building construction or renovations. As a result, it prevents small objects and debris from entering and clogging the ductwork. It also would serve as a shield to prevent any rodents or insects from entering. The invention features a practical design that is easy to place and use so it is ideal for households, construction contractors, HVAC service contractors, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-258, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

