2024 Global CEA Census Report Anticipates Growth In Controlled Environment Agriculture Finds Meister Media & Agritecture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meister Worldwide

Agritecture Consulting

Key findings include optimism for expansion; tech adoption by region; barriers and opportunities

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Meister Media Worldwide, the leading media and events company, and Agritecture , a top-tier advisory and agriculture firm, announced today the results of the 2024 Global CEA Census , available for download at CEAgWorld/CEAcensus. The controlled environment agriculture (CEA) survey was a collaborative effort between Meister Media's CEAg World brand and Agritecture.

With 450 participants across 75 countries, the census includes significant representation and perspectives from North America, Europe and Asia, reflecting a wide range of CEA practices and technologies across diverse climates and markets. This year's theme focused on technology and innovation adoption in the rapidly growing industry.

"The 2024 Global CEA Census is more than just numbers - it's a roadmap for the future of farming,” said Henry Gordon-Smith, Founder and CEO of Agritecture.“By uncovering industry trends and opportunities, we're helping growers and innovators alike make smarter decisions, accelerate innovation and drive agriculture toward a more resilient, climate-smart future.”

The census covers major areas such as tech adoption by region, barriers to advancing in the industry and opportunities to capitalize on CEA. With 84% of respondents planning to expand their production areas in the next two years, the report indicates strong optimism for the sector's growth potential.

The Global CEA Census report covers:

. Tech adoption by region

. Primary barriers to CEA tech adoption

. Renewable energy integration

. Labor costs and automation

. Primary considerations influencing future tech purchases

. Funding sources

. Crop diversity

. Tech priorities by region.

"This year's data highlights an untapped opportunity. Small- to medium-sized CEA operators are eager to upgrade their tech but face unique challenges in cost and integration,” said Gordon-Smith.“Suppliers that step up with affordable, tailored solutions stand to revolutionize how these farms grow, scale and thrive."

The report comes during an inflection point in many geographic areas as technology becomes more available for organizations hoping to enter or expand into CEA. It serves as a guide for both growers and suppliers in the industry as strategic decisions are being made for scalable growth.

“At Meister Media, we launched the CEAg World brand to connect, educate and empower the CEA community,” said Heather Tunstall, Chief Content Officer at Meister Media.“Partnering with Agritecture on the 2024 Global CEA Census aligns with those goals by providing a snapshot of where the industry is today and a preview of where it is headed. The census report highlights key opportunities and challenges in the industry, and we're proud to support growers, retailers and suppliers as they navigate this evolving landscape toward a more sustainable future for agriculture.”

The Global CEA Census was first launched in 2019 to understand the growth and potential of the industry and has since narrowed its focus and expanded its reach with the primary objective remaining the same: to map the growth, challenges and opportunities within the CEA sector across the globe.

The full report is available for download at CEAgWorld/CEACensus.

###

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India. Learn more at meistermedia.

About CEAg World

CEAg World, Meister Media Worldwide's newest brand, serves as the hub for the global controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry, fostering connection, innovation and growth through diverse media platforms and in-person education and collaboration. Learn more at ceagworld.

About Agritecture

Founded in 2014 by Henry Gordon-Smith, Agritecture is a global leader in urban agriculture consulting, agtech planning and sustainability-driven design. With a mission to empower agriculture to adapt to climate change, Agritecture combines data-driven insights with innovative strategies to support the development of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems, urban farms and sustainable food projects worldwide.

Over the past decade, Agritecture has partnered with governments, businesses and nonprofits to deliver over 300 successful projects across more than 60 countries. The company's services range from feasibility studies and technology selection to business modeling and operational strategy, making them a trusted advisor for projects of all scales and scopes.

Agritecture also leads industry education initiatives, such as the Global CEA Census (in its fourth year), to foster transparency, collaboration and innovation within the rapidly evolving agricultural sector. Their commitment to accelerating the transition to climate-smart agriculture has positioned Agritecture as a key player in building a more sustainable and resilient global food system. For more information, visit .

Meredith Painter

Meister Media Worldwide

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.