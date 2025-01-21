Teledyne Unveils Innovative Protocol Analyzer And Exerciser For Latest PCI Express®, Nvme And CXL® Test



Combined Protocol Analyzer and Exerciser: Operates with the integrated host emulator adapter or with direct connect device emulator card.



Full Exerciser functionality: Generates high performance 64 GT/s traffic for devices with widths up to four lanes and includes standardized compliance test suites.



Versatile Analyzer Operation: Supports a range of Interposers for PCIe form factors, including Card Electromechanical (CEM), M.2, and Enterprise Datacenter Standard Form Factor (EDSFF)/Open Compute Project Network Interface Card (OCP NIC).



Advanced Software Application: Controls the protocol analyzer to acquire, record, decode, analyze, and display complex high-speed PCI Express I/O streams, and features Teledyne LeCroy's industry standard analyzer CATC TraceTM hierarchical display, real-time statistics, protocol traffic summaries, detailed error reports, powerful scripting, and user-defined test reports.

Realistic Traffic Generation: The same software application controls the protocol exerciser to provide realistic traffic, including programmable error injection, to devices under test and can also emulate complex host- or device-side traffic.

"With this introduction of the Summit M64, Teledyne LeCroy reinforced its industry leadership by providing a powerful platform to develop and troubleshoot the next generation of high performance PCIe devices" said Joe Mendolia, Vice President Marketing, Protocol Solutions Group, Teledyne LeCroy. "We are working closely with the computer industry to provide the analysis features companies need for PCIe storage, HPC and AI technology development. We are confident that engineers transitioning to PCIe 6.x will appreciate the rich library of decodes and analysis capabilities available on all of Teledyne LeCroy's PCIe test tools."

Availability

All products are orderable today. For more information on The Summit M64 PCIe 6.x Protocol Exerciser/Analyzer and PCIe 6.x Interposers please contact Teledyne LeCroy at +1 (800) 909-7211 or visit our PCI Express landing page.

About Teledyne LeCroy

