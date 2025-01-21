William Ramey Provides Update As Microsoft Denied Patent Case Sanction In Ongoing Fight

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Judge Also Rules Ramey Firm Lacks Standing to Seek Sanctions Against Litigation Funder

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft has lost its bid to for sanctions against Bill Ramey of Ramey LLP. Judge Xavier Rodriguez of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas found Microsoft failed not only to serve Ramey LLP a renewed motion 21 days before filing it in court, but also failed to provide enough evidence that Bill Ramey didn't follow his client CTD LLC's wishes during litigation against Microsoft.

Judge Rodriguez was not convinced Bill Ramey's client asked him to drop the case pointing to emails sent by the firm's in-house lawyer Eric Morehouse.

"These emails demonstrate that Morehouse, at least implicitly approved of Ramey's conduct throughout the litigation. The Court finds that Morehouse 's conclusory declarations alongside these emails does not rise to clear and convincing evidence needed to show that Ramey disregarded CTD's instructions," wrote Judge Rodriguez.

Bill Ramey filed a October 2022 lawsuit on CTD's behalf alleging Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Security systems infringed four patents. The court dismissed the lawsuit in August 2023 and Ramey filed a notice of appeal the following September. Microsoft then filed motions for sanctions against Ramey in September of 2023 and in June of 2024.

Ramey sought sanctions against litigation funder Eric Morehouse who financed its client CTD and was denied by the Judge Rodriguez.

About Ramey LLP:

Ramey LLP specializes in a personalized approach to protect Intellectual Property patent holders' rights. Ramey LLP offers sophisticated legal counsel at reasonable rates while upholding core values of expertise, attentiveness, and economic efficiency. At Ramey LLP, we are dedicated to providing the legal representation necessary to safeguard the interests of all of our clients.

SOURCE Ramey LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED