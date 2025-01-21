Inventhelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Accessory To Deter Break-In Attempts (BDH-229)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a lieutenant with over 24 years of experience in law enforcement, I have encountered numerous vehicle break-ins. I wanted to create a visual way to alert a thief that a vehicle has already been cleared of all valuables," said an inventor, from Washington, D.C., "so I invented THE NOVI ( NO VALUABLES INSIDE ). My design would serve as a simple and effective means of avoiding a break-in while parked."

The patent-pending invention provides a visual way to indicate that no valuables are inside a parked vehicle. In doing so, it helps deter automotive break-in attempts. As a result, it increases security and peace of mind. It also could help prevent costly damage associated with break-ins. The invention features a lightweight and user-friendly design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BDH-229, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

