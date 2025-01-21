Datamars Launches The Revolutionary RFID “Sorti-Cart” To Transform Textile Management In Retirement Homes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lamone, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datamars, a global leader in RFID solutions for the textile and industrial laundry sector, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, the UHF Sorti-Cart, a custom RFID trolley designed to collect soil textiles in elderly homes. This patented solution addresses a critical issue in retirement homes: the loss and misplacement of residents' personal garments during the laundry process.

A Growing Challenge in Retirement Homes

Managing residents' personal garments alongside linens and towels poses a recurring challenge for retirement homes and industrial laundries alike. During the collection of soiled textiles, personal clothing often gets mixed with linens and towels, leading to significant losses. Studies reveal that 25% of a resident's clothing is lost annually, causing frustration for residents and families, as well as inefficiencies and additional workloads for staff.

A Tailored RFID Solution

Datamars partnered with customer Bulle de Linge to develop the UHF Sorti-Cart, a mobile RFID-enabled sorting solution. This innovative system ensures accurate sorting of personal garments from linens and towels at the point of collection, preventing garment misplacement. Key features of the solution include:

RFID-Tagged Clothing: Residents' garments are chipped with custom-encoded Datamars LaundryChips (FT403), ensuring traceability throughout the process.



Patented UHF Sorti-Cart reading system: the Sorti-Cart includes separate compartments for linens/towels and personal garments. RFID readers and antennas within the linen compartments detect misplaced personal garments. Real-Time Alerts: If a personal garment is mistakenly placed in the linen/towel bins, an integrated buzzer and stack light immediately notify the operator, enabling immediate correction.

Tangible Benefits for Industrial Laundries and Elderly Homes

The Sorti-Cart has revolutionized textile management in retirement homes by addressing sorting issues at the source, delivering measurable benefits across the value chain:

Reduced Garment Loss: In one year, the system prevented the loss of an average of 2,025 garments per facility, equating to approximately two garments saved per resident per month, ensuring higher satisfaction for nursing homes and their residents.



Enhanced Staff Productivity: By eliminating manual sorting and reducing the risk of errors, laundry processes become more efficient, benefiting both facility operators and industrial laundries. Improved Resident Satisfaction: The solution has reduced emotional stress and strengthened trust between staff, residents, and their families.

Industry-Wide Adoption and Demand

The Sorti-Cart has already been implemented in hundreds of facilities, with demand continuing to grow. These nursing homes now benefit from the streamlined workflows, improved hygiene standards and cost-saving the solution offers. This innovative solution has become a cornerstone for operators seeking to enhance their operational efficiency while improving the quality of life for elderly residents.

Setting a New Standard in Textile Management

The Sorti-Cart represents a proactive, upstream approach to textile sorting, ensuring accuracy from the moment soiled items are collected. This minimizes disruptions downstream in industrial laundry processes and reduces the garment loss. With the Sorti-Cart now patented, Datamars reinforces its position as a pioneer in textile management technology. This solution exemplifies the company's commitment to delivering practical, innovative systems that enhance the quality of life for elderly residents and operational efficiency for nursing homes.

Steve Vital, Field Application Engineer at Datamars Textile ID, remarked:

"The Sorti-Cart is more than just a tool for preventing garment loss; it restores dignity and peace of mind to residents while simplifying daily operations for staff. It's a small change with a profound impact. Beyond being a technological innovation, it strengthens client relationships, optimizes workflows, and empowers nursing homes to provide exceptional care to their residents."

For further info about the Sorti-Cart or Datamars' innovative RFID solutions, please visit textile.datamars.com .

About Datamars

Datamars is one of the leading global suppliers of high performance unique-identification solutions, specializing in radio frequency identification (RFID) technology.

With over 35 years of innovation and leadership in RFID, Datamars is a pioneer in electronic textile identification solutions for the industrial laundry process, developing important RFID-based patents & trademarks, inventing the LaundryChipTM in 1990, and offering today the most complete range of RFID identification solutions. Datamars is an ISO 9001 certified company and represents one of the few fully-integrated players in the RFID industry. The in-house product development and manufacturing, according to specific customer requirements, is the core capability and differentiating factor.

