Eurobar Introduces Game-Changing Soda Gun Module With Retractable Hose
1/21/2025
Key Benefits of the Retractable Soda Gun Module:
Retractable Hose Design: Keeps the hose securely stored when not in use, preventing it from draping across surfaces and contaminating the bar.
Compact Size: At just 4 inches wide, it fits effortlessly into any EuroBar station without compromising valuable workspace.
Improved Workflow: Streamlined design allows bartenders to work efficiently without the hassle of the tangled hose getting in the way.
Hygienic and Practical: Ensures a cleaner bar environment by keeping the hose off work areas and away from spills and debris.
"Most Bartenders love the soda gun, but the hose has always been a major pain point," said Livio Lauro, EuroBar Founder / Designer. "Our retractable soda gun module solves this problem by combining functionality, hygiene, and sleek design, making it a must-have for any modern bar."
The soda gun module is a versatile solution for bars, restaurants, and high-volume venues looking to optimize their operations while maintaining a clean and professional appearance.
Availability:
The patent-pending retractable soda gun module is now available for order. For more information, visit or contact your EuroBar representative.
Contact:
Tracy Beyer
Business Development & Marketing Director
EuroBar MN, LLC.
[email protected]
262-444-1980
SOURCE EuroBar MN LLC
