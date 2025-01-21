Russians Are Trying To Advance On Southern Flanks Of Pokrovsk, Expand“Gray Zone”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces are attempting to advance along the southern flanks of Pokrovsk in order to take control of logistics routes and expand the gray zone.

According to Ukrinform, the spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine Ruslan Muzychuk said this on television.

“We see the enemy's attempts to advance along the southern flanks of Pokrovsk in order to take control of logistics routes and expand the gray zone,” Muzychuk said.

According to him, Russian are taking advantage of the weather conditions to engage infantry groups of two or three to ten soldiers to carry out offensive actions.

During this period, the National Guard units repelled the enemy in 15 combat engagements, eight of which took place in the Pokrovsk sector.

“Such assault actions are almost constant. We also see that the enemy is using armored vehicles less often. Since the beginning of the week in this area [Pokrovsk direction] our troops have destroyed mainly vehicles of various types and motorcycles that the enemy uses for its assault attempts,” the spokesman added.

As Ukrinform reported , in the Pokrovsk sector, the Defense Forces stopped an armored vehicle attack and eliminated enemy infantry.