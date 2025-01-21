About 70 Houses Damaged In Dnipropetrovsk Region As Result Of Morning Strike
1/21/2025 10:10:22 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Almost 70 houses were damaged in the Synelnykivsky district of Dnipro region as a result of the attack that took place in the morning.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
“According to the updated data, there are almost seven dozen houses in Synelnykivsky district that were damaged in the morning attack. Since the morning, charity workers have been working there to provide local residents with building materials to repair the damaged windows and roofs,” the statement said.
According to him, after the acts on the damaged property are ready, people will be provided with new double-glazed windows free of charge. The authorities will also accept applications for financial assistance.
In Dnipro , where there was also an enemy strike, an educational institution, a grocery store, a post office, a private house and a garage were damaged.
Earlier it was reported that two railway workers were injured in the attack in Dnipropetrovsk region. One of them is in hospital, the other will be treated at home.
