Listrak Launches First Rich Communication Services (RCS) Marketing Campaign In The United States

Campaign Launched for Listrak's Client Dooney & Bourke During Holiday 2024

LITITZ, Pa., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Listrak , the retail industry's leading cross-channel marketing platform, announced it was the first marketing provider to launch a Rich Communication Services (RCS) marketing campaign in the United States. Listrak partnered with its client, the American heritage handbag and fine leather goods brand Dooney & Bourke , for a test campaign launched during the 2024 holiday season that demonstrated RCS more than doubled revenue per send compared to SMS/MMS campaigns.

With wireless carriers rolling out support for RCS in the U.S. in 2025, Dooney & Bourke gained early access to the elevated messaging experience via enabled carriers through its longstanding ecommerce marketing partner, Listrak, in collaboration with global cloud communications platform Infobip.

The marketing team at Dooney & Bourke worked seamlessly with Listrak and Infobip experts to identify subscribers who would be able to receive RCS messaging and reached them during the holiday shopping season with their "12 Days of Dooney" campaign messages.

"A new era in messaging is here, as RCS will transform creatively how brands communicate with customers, driving a more personalized experience," said Jamie Elden, CRO, Listrak. "We were thrilled to work with the team at Dooney & Bourke to be the first platform provider to launch an RCS marketing campaign in the United States. True to Dooney & Bourke's longstanding drive to deliver excellence that surpasses expectations, their agile and innovative brand marketing team jumped on the opportunity to become one of the first American brands to leverage this powerful new way to communicate with consumers."

"At Dooney & Bourke, constant evolution and commitment to quality and performance is ingrained in everything we do," said Dave Burbine, Senior Director of Ecommerce at Dooney & Bourke. "As part of that commitment, we are always looking for new ways to connect with and inspire our customers. We love partnering with Listrak because they are consistently on the cutting-edge of new technology, and in this case, they were able to provide us with exclusive early access to RCS' breakthrough messaging services, which allowed our brand to differentiate itself in the market during the peak holiday season."

"This is yet further proof that business communication is rapidly evolving, and the North American market is undergoing a messaging revolution," said Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer at Infobip. "With RCS, enterprises won't just push messages to their customers - they'll engage with them through interactive, personalized, and seamless experiences. We're proud to partner with Listrak and Dooney & Bourke in leading this transformation and showcasing what's possible when innovation meets customer connection."

With over a billion active users worldwide, RCS is an interactive communications channel that allows users to send and receive text-like messages, voice calls, video calls, and multimedia files directly from the phone's messaging app.

RCS expands interactive engagement functionality and modernizes text messaging to keep pace with OTT messaging apps like WhatsApp and GroupMe. Key benefits of RCS include that brands are verified, elevating the experience as brands are more readily identifiable as trusted senders which can translate into higher conversion rates. RCS messaging also incorporates user-friendly features for interaction, allowing messages to be more dynamic and engaging.

About Dooney & Bourke

Founded in 1975 in Norwalk, CT, Dooney & Bourke is a small leather goods and accessories company that designs and crafts instant classics with the perfect union of timeless American style, the highest regard for materials and craftsmanship, and a dedication to effortless functionality.

About Listrak

Listrak is the retail industry's leading cross-channel marketing platform, powering digital connections for over 1,000 retailers and brands. Listrak offers best-in-class email, text message marketing, identity resolution, and push notifications through seamless cross-channel orchestration. By unifying your data within a single, integrated platform, Listrak empowers you to deliver personalized messages precisely when and where they matter most, driving enhanced customer engagement, increased revenue, and long-term customer loyalty.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. Infobip was established in 2006.

