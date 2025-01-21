Dealeron Launches Partner Program: Empowering Partners With Seamless Integration And Exclusive Recognition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerOn, a leading provider of automotive dealership websites and digital sales and marketing solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Partner Program - OnMarketplace . Designed to empower third-party application providers, this program streamlines the integration process resulting in applications being live on DealerOn websites in near real-time. It also provides dealerships with visibility for innovative automotive solutions for optimal performance and best practices.

OnMarketplace enables partners to effortlessly install and uninstall their applications on DealerOn websites without the need for DealerOn support. This self-service capability accelerates time-to-market, allowing partners to deploy their products swiftly. Additionally, partners gain access to detailed, tailored reporting on their installed base across DealerOn sites, providing valuable insights to drive performance and growth.

Further distinguishing the program, DealerOn is introducing the Trusted Partner designation. This exclusive recognition is awarded to partners who meet rigorous standards in four critical areas:

Partners cannot purchase this distinction; it is earned and achieved only through adherence to DealerOn's stringent criteria. Trusted Partners will receive a special badge and enhanced visibility on OnMarketplace, providing dealers with confidence in the quality and security of these applications.

DealerOn is excited to announce the inaugural Trusted Partners: CarNow, Impel, and Lyteflo.

"OnMarketplace represents a significant step forward in how we empower our partners and serve our dealer clients," said Ali Amirrezvani , CEO and Co-Founder of DealerOn. "By providing seamless integration and recognizing partners who prioritize performance and security, we're fostering an ecosystem that drives innovation and trust."

OnMarketplace is now open to new partners looking to enhance their presence in the automotive digital landscape. For more information about the program and how to join, please visit .

About DealerOn

DealerOn is a premier provider of websites and digital marketing solutions for automotive dealerships. With a focus on innovation, performance, and client success, DealerOn helps dealerships maximize their online presence and drive business growth.

