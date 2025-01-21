CNA Financial To Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Results On February 10

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA Corporation (NYSE: CNA ) will report fourth quarter 2024 results before the opens on Monday, February 10, 2025. The news release, presentation and financial supplement will be available on CNA's website at via the Investor Relations section. Along with these documents CNA will post a transcript of earnings remarks, which will include commentary from the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Douglas M. Worman, and Chief Financial Officer, Scott R. Lindquist.

CNA invites and analysts to submit questions for management in advance of the earnings release. Management may address some or all of these questions in the posted earnings remarks. Questions may be submitted to [email protected] .

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 125 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, please visit CNA at .

