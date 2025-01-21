ASU Ranks No. 2 For Online Business Programs By US News

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Online MBA continues decades-long top 10 success, ranked No. 7

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University achieved top national recognition in the latest U.S. News & World Report program rankings. The undergraduate business programs climbed to No. 2 in the country, surpassing Pennsylvania State University–World Campus, Indiana University Online, and the University of Arizona. The non-MBA business programs maintained their strong position at No. 3, ahead of the University of Southern California, Ohio State Online, and Michigan State University.

The rankings, released publicly today, reaffirmed W. P. Carey's Online MBA as No. 7 in the nation. This maintains its position from last year and continues a longstanding streak in the top 10, ahead of programs at the Rochester Institute of Technology, The University of Texas at Dallas, and the University of Maryland–College Park.

U.S. News also recognized W. P. Carey as a leader in the top 10 across multiple online MBA specialties, including:



No. 3, online MBA, general management



No. 4, online MBA, business analytics



No. 5, online MBA, programs for veterans



No. 6, online MBA, finance

No. 6, online MBA, marketing

The U.S. News rankings are determined by key factors, including student engagement, faculty credentials and training, expert opinions, available services and technologies, and student excellence.

"W. P. Carey's online programs are celebrated for combining exceptional quality with accessibility," said Ohad Kadan , the Charles J. Robel Dean and W. P. Carey Distinguished Chair in Business. "Our Online MBA's consistent top 10 ranking since U.S. News launched its list reflects our leadership and innovation in online business education."

"We take great pride in the W. P. Carey Online MBA program," said Kate Eaton , associate dean for MBA programs at W. P. Carey. "Our graduates leave with essential business skills they can apply immediately, creating meaningful impact in their organizations and communities. We're grateful for this recognition from U.S. News and our peers, which highlights the value our program delivers."

W. P. Carey is consistently ranked among the top business schools in the country for undergraduate and graduate programs. Learn more at href="" rel="nofollow" asu/ranking .

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is the largest and one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and distinguished faculty members. Students come from more than 120 countries, and W. P. Carey is represented by alums in over 100 countries. Visit href="" rel="nofollow" as .

