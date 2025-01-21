Enverus Releases 2025 Global Energy Outlook

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Energy in Focus helps professionals and investors navigate pivotal trends and opportunities in coming year

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS company that leverages generative AI across its solutions, is releasing its 2025 Global Energy Outlook , an e-book focused on pivotal North American and international energy landscape trends and opportunities expected this year.

Enverus Intelligence® Research (EIR) experts believe the intersection of power and will drive the North American energy narrative in 2025, pushing oil production to the back seat. Power is not only influencing the natural gas sector but is permeating every aspect of the energy landscape. The race for artificial intelligence dominance has escalated into a global security issue, raising the stakes for all market participants as they balance volatile commodity prices, possible trade wars, uncertain demand, environmental pressure and investors' demands for capital discipline.

Key issues and themes to watch in 2025:



U.S. Data Center Boom, LNG Growth and Regulatory Changes to Reshape Energy Markets: Data centers are driving U.S. load growth, while rising LNG exports are projected to lift Henry Hub prices to $4/MMBtu, spurring increased gas rig activity. Globally, LNG supply growth will test market absorption, while President-elect Trump's policies may threaten critical tax credits for hydrogen and geothermal technologies.

Momentum Builds for Key Transition Technologies: Battery storage will continue to reshape U.S. power markets while renewable natural gas, sustainable aviation fuels, and U.S. CCUS projects gain traction. In the Asia-Pacific region, energy security and climate goals will drive new investments.

Cautious Resource Expansion Amid Oil Price Volatility: Brent is forecasted to average $80/bbl, with attention on OPEC+ and China. Global exploration remains dominated by supermajors and NOCs, while U.S. resource expansion focuses on the northern Delaware Basin. Smaller, less economic acquisitions are expected in the U.S. and Argentina's shale growth will begin to turn heads. Upstream Industry Focuses on Efficiency: U.S. well costs are stabilizing as efficiency gains counter tariff pressures, with 4-mile laterals expanding. Permian productivity holds steady, while Haynesville shows improvement.

Download the Enverus 2025 Global Energy Outlook

