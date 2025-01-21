Kulicke & Soffa Schedules First Quarter 2025 Conference Call For 8:00 AM EST, February 5Th, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, (NASDAQ:KLIC ) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, today announced that a call is scheduled to discuss the Company's first fiscal quarter 2025 results and its business outlook, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 8:00 am EST.

The Company will issue its first fiscal quarter 2025 financial results in the evening of Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at approximately 4:00 pm EST.

To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast and replay of the webcast will also be available at kns.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through February 13, 2025, by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13750873.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Founded in 1951, Kulicke & Soffa specializes in developing cutting-edge semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions enabling a smart and more sustainable future. Our ever-growing range of products and services supports growth and facilitates technology transitions across large-scale markets, such as advanced display, automotive, communications, compute, consumer, data storage, energy storage and industrial.

Contacts

Kulicke & Soffa

Marilyn Sim

Public Relations

P: +65-6880-9309

[email protected]

Kulicke & Soffa

Joseph Elgindy

Investor Relations

P: +1-215-784-7500

[email protected]

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED