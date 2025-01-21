The Revl Fruitstm Brand Celebrates One Year With National Distribution At Whole Foods Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We've always dreamed of seeing Revl Fruits juices on the shelves at Whole Foods Market," said Christina Zwicky, Head of the Revl Fruits brand. "Both Revl Fruits juices and Whole Foods share a commitment to offering delicious, high-quality products that are good for people and the planet. We're thrilled to reach this milestone and excited to introduce more consumers to the joyful, flavor-packed experience of Revl Fruits juices."

Starting in December, Whole Foods Market shoppers can find Revl Fruits juices in four bold flavors-Boldly CranTM, Berry Wild, Truly Tropical, and Tart Cherry. Made with real fruit juice, 70% plant-based Tetra Pak® packaging*, and no added sugar, Revl Fruits juices are the perfect option for health-minded consumers looking for a refreshing juice. With sober drink alternatives on the rise, the timing couldn't be better for consumers seeking alternatives to sugary mocktail beverages.

To help fans discover new ways to enjoy Revl Fruits juices, the brand offers creative mocktail recipes on its website, RevlFruits/Recipes.

With a mission to bring joy back to juice, the premium juice brand continues to push flavor boundaries, bringing a new wave of innovation to the real fruit juice category. In its first year, the Revl Fruits brand expanded its retail footprint across major national chains, including Kroger, Target, and Publix grocery stores. This continued momentum reflects the growing demand for high-quality juice options that deliver on taste.

The Revl Fruits team hit the road this fall with its first sampling tour to celebrate its success and connect with even more fans. The Revl Fruits trailer will visit Dallas, Atlanta, and Denver, engaging with consumers at community events, festivals, and in-store tastings at select Whole Foods Market, Publix, and Kroger locations. Follow the Revl Fruits brand on Instagram to see where the tour stops next.

*More than 70% of the weight of the Tetra Pak carton is made of paperboard, and the cap is made of bio-based plastic derived from plant-based renewable materials.

ABOUT THE REVL FRUITSTM BRAND

The Revl FruitsTM brand is a premium juice brand designed to be refreshingly different. These juices are available in four varieties: Boldly CranTM, Tart Cherry, Berry Wild, and Truly Tropical. Revl Fruits juices were designed with the planet in mind; it's one of the only shelf-stable juices sold in the US that is available in a 32 oz. Tetra Pak® carton. All Revl Fruits juices are Non-GMO Project Verified, contain a splash of coconut water, are 100% juice, and have no added sugar. Revl Fruits juices are products of Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

