Catrice's Hottest Bestsellers In MENA Flawless, Vegan & Affordable Beauty

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Catrice's top-performing beauty essentials are taking over the MENA region, delivering high-quality, cruelty-free, and affordable makeup that stands out. From flawless coverage to bold lashes and hydrated tinted lips, these bestsellers are must-haves for beauty lovers who want professional results without the high-end price tag.

The Best of Catrice: Your Full-Face Essentials!

Catrice HD Liquid Coverage Foundation



Lightweight, full coverage with a matte, airbrushed finish.

Long-lasting and oil-free-stays fresh for 24 hours. Available in 6 shades to match your skin tone!

Glossin' Glow Tinted Lip Oil



Hydrating, non-sticky formula with a sheer, glossy tint.

The perfect blend of lip care and color for everyday wear. It comes in 4 vibrant shades

GO Big. Go Bold. Mascara Collection



Go Big. Go Bold. 24H Extreme Mascara – Ultra-black pigment for bold definition.

Go Big. Go Bold. Extreme Volume Mascara – Intense volume in just one swipe. Go Big. Go Bold. Waterproof Extreme Volume Mascara – Smudge-proof and humidity-resistant, perfect for the MENA climate!

Dark Ruby Glow Lip Balm



pH-reactive formula that adapts to your lips for a custom tint. Deeply hydrating with a soft ruby glow that enhances natural lip color.

How to create the look?

1. Flawless base – Start with the HD Liquid Coverage Foundation for smooth, even skin.

2. Lashes on point – Choose your Go Big. Go Bold. Mascara for the perfect volume and Curl.

3. Hydrated, glossy lips – Apply your favorite shafr from Glossin' Glow Tinted Lip Oil for a touch of shine.

4. Want to have a bolder finish? – Use Dark Ruby Glow Lip Balm for a unique, personalized finish.

From everyday essentials to statement looks, these Catrice bestsellers prove that great makeup doesn't have to be expensive. Try them now and see why they are the favorites across the MENA region!