Pakistan Army Releases 23 Detainees From Lakki Marwat As A Gesture Of Goodwill

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Pakistan has released 23 detainees from Lakki Marwat as a goodwill gesture, handing them over to their families. A ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Tajazai's Jirga Hall to mark the occasion.

The event was attended by Commander 117 Brigade Brigadier Ali, tribal elders from the Marwat Jirga, including Naseer Muhammad Khan and Maulana Samiullah Mujahid, Additional Deputy Commissioner Najeebullah Khan, civil and military officials, local dignitaries, and the detainees' families.

According to officials, the released detainees were taken into custody during various operations. Following initial investigations, they were separated from other prisoners and provided vocational training suited to their mental and physical capabilities.

Brigadier Ali emphasized that this goodwill initiative would have a positive impact on the community and encouraged the released individuals to utilize their newly acquired skills constructively.

Tribal elders from the Marwat Jirga expressed their gratitude to the Pakistan Army, highlighting the significance of the gesture in fostering social harmony. Additional Deputy Commissioner Najeebullah Khan urged the released individuals to reintegrate into society as honorable citizens.

Earlier this month, on December 9, the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) abducted 16 employees of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission from the Kurram Khel project and torched their vehicle. Eight ailing hostages were later released, while three others sustained injuries. The Pakistan Army claimed to have rescued the hostages during an operation.

Among the released detainees are relatives of several TTP commanders. The TTP had reportedly demanded the release of individuals missing since 2011, but military sources clarified that negotiations were limited to present detainees.

Drone footage released by the army revealed the dramatic rescue, with hostages seen escaping from a cabin in the forest and rushing towards armored vehicles.

This initiative underscores efforts to establish peace and promote social cohesion in the region.