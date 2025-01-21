NG Received First Samples Of New Equipment For Radiation, Chemical, Biological Protection

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Guard of Ukraine has received the first samples of new equipment designed for radiation, chemical and biological protection of military equipment, as well as for cleaning certain areas of the terrain.

According to Ukrinform, the National Guard reported this on .

The National Guard noted that they are constantly working to strengthen the combat support capabilities of their units, including specialized equipment.

“If we take a comprehensive and integrated approach, one of the areas is, among other things, equipping and modernizing the CBRN defense. This area has a practical component not only at the front, but also when the National Guard performs tasks to protect important state facilities and critical infrastructure in general. The ability to work in the conditions defined at facilities of this type, the availability of appropriate technical means means the effectiveness of such tasks,” the statement said.

In 2024, the National Guard began work to replace outdated AFS-14 (Automatic filling station (AFS) filling stations (developed in the 60s of the last century), which were based on ZIL-131, with the latest models of domestic production.

“Now the National Guard has already received the first samples of equipment designed for decontamination, decontamination, disinfection of weapons and military equipment, decontamination and disinfection of certain areas and roads with liquid solutions,” the National Guard emphasized.

The tanker is mounted on a MAN all-wheel drive vehicle with a 6x6 wheel configuration and has a tank capacity of more than 5,000 liters, which is twice as much as the AFS-14. It allows deploying six workplaces, which also doubles the productivity of special processing of equipment compared to AFS-14.

Additionally, such functions as heating of the solution in the tank and heating in the pump compartment, external lighting of workplaces are implemented. This allows you to perform tasks despite subzero temperatures and darkness.

“The production of the modern AFS was carried out in close cooperation with our specialists. The National Guard developed the technical specifications on the basis of which this model was developed. The station is equipped with all the necessary sensors and controls, which allows even a single operator to manage its operation,” the National Guard emphasized.

Germany hands over nearly 100 vehicles to Ukraine'sand National Police

Further, such samples will undergo the necessary additional tests at the National Guard and testing for further improvement.

As Ukrinform reported, in 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and authorized about 30 new models of small arms and almost 10 models of grenade launchers for use in the Defense Forces.

Photo: National Guard , Facebook