Clarius Announces New Ultrasound Software Innovations To Enhance Efficiency And User Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We're especially excited to introduce the Clarius Enterprise Software Solution tailored to meet the needs of our growing base of large healthcare institutions that are managing the use of multiple Clarius scanners," says Clarius CEO Ohad Arazi. "This latest software release, which includes so many unique features, clearly demonstrates the limitless ability of our team to deliver ground-breaking innovations across multiple clinical segments in ultrasound."

Faster Workflows and Easier to Use Ultrasound

Clarius offers a range of AI-powered specialty ultrasound scanners designed to provide high-definition imaging for multiple clinical applications. They deliver detailed imaging that is equivalent to the best traditional cart-based systems for a small fraction of the cost. Clarius 12.0 App for iOS and Android smart devices includes new capabilities for clinicians in various specialties.

New Ultrasound Learning Tool: AI-Powered T-ModeTM for Rotator Cuff

Designed for novice ultrasound users, T-Mode provides real-time guidance with AI-powered coloured and textured anatomical overlays to enhance learning of ultrasound grey scale images. T-Mode is now available for rotator cuff, to aid physiotherapists and sports medicine physicians in their ultrasound learning. T-Mode* was made available in 2024 for facial aesthetics, gluteal fat grafting, and thyroid.

Built-in Billing and Reimbursement Aids

With Clarius App 12.0, clinicians billing for MSK, urology and women's health exams can easily select the right CPT code directly from the app to streamline workflow for billing and reimbursements.

Enabling Ultrasound for Advanced Eye Care

New A-Mode enables ophthalmologists to use Clarius ultrasound to measure the axial length of the eye, to help with diagnosis and monitoring of conditions such as myopia, hyperopia, and cataracts. It is also valuable for assessing retinal and choroidal pathologies. Clarius ultrasound scanners offer preconfigured settings tailored specifically for ophthalmic practice, ensuring optimal image clarity with minimal adjustments.

Improved Workflow for Aesthetic Clinicians

To reduce interruptions during patient consults for aesthetic procedures, Clarius has introduced a new protocol that enables clinicians to effortlessly change settings to optimize facial scans.

LUS Scoring for Quickly Assessing Lung Health

Lung ultrasound scoring is a valuable, non-invasive method for assessing lung health, particularly in patients with respiratory conditions, and is a good outcome predictor in patients with acute respiratory failure. The Clarius App features a 12-field lung assessment with scoring from 0-3 and a cumulative total provided to support clinical decision-making at the point of care.

Availability

Clarius App 12.0 will be available on the Apple and Google Play store to Clarius users today, January 21, 2025.

Clarius Ultrasound AI Models Now More Widely Available

Clarius users in Australia, Iran and other select regions*** can now access new AI-powered features designed to increase efficiency of clinicians while performing ultrasound exams with Clarius handheld ultrasound scanners . MSK AI saves time by identifying, measuring, and labeling key anatomical structures in real-time. OB AI streamlines fetal measurements by automatically highlighting anatomy and providing biometric measurements to estimate fetal age, weight, and growth intervals. Bladder AI improves efficiency by providing bladder volumes in seconds. Learn more about Clarius AI innovations.

About Clarius Mobile Health

Clarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, AI-powered Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost. Clarius scanners are available in over 90 countries worldwide. Learn more at .

* T-Mode for Rotator Cuff is intended for educational and training use only. It is intended for educating novice ultrasound users to enable them to obtain a better understanding of the underlying anatomy. It is not intended for diagnostic use, interventional use, to guide injections, or for detecting foreign bodies.

** It is intended for use as an aid, in combination with clinical experience and judgment to verify the needle's location.

*** MSK AI and Bladder AI are available in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Singapore, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and the United States. OB AI is available in Australia, Canada, Iran, and the United States.

