Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market To Reach US$ 15,265.63 Million Growing At 14.6% CAGR From 2025-2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market

The flourishing automotive sector and growing demand for electric a prominent factor driving the automotive battery thermal management system market

- Polaris ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive battery thermal management system market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.According to an exhaustive report by Polaris Market Research, the global automotive battery thermal management system market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. In 2024, global sales income reached USD 3,350.57 million. Predicted to boost at a robust CAGR of 14.6%, the market is estimated to reach USD 15,265.63 million by 2034.What Is Automotive Battery Thermal Management System?The BTMS assists in sustaining a battery pack at its maximal temperature range of 20 to 45 degrees Celsius, irrespective of atmospheric temperature. For each vehicle outline, the needed presentation and cycle life of the battery pack will be contemplated to decide the particular set point for the battery pack temperature.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01In cold atmospheric conditions, the battery pack may be required to be warmed to ease charging or preconditioning and acquiring of the pack temperature to be of perfect range. The growing demand for electric vehicles is impacting the automotive battery thermal management system market growth favorably.Who Makes Automotive Battery Thermal Management System?The market research report circumscribes exhaustive vendor share research for all prominent market contenders. The market is excessively aggressive and has the existence of a massive amount of compact and huge vendors. Here are some of the leading players in the automotive battery thermal management system market:.Robert Bosch GmbH.Dana Incorporated.LG Chem..Calsonic Kansei Corporation.Continental AG.Gentherm Incorporated.VOSS AutomotiveSome of the latest developments in the market are:.In February 2024, Betterfrost declared an association with DENSO and the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network. With the association, Betterfrost targets to enhance the ranges of its EVs in excessive cold or heat..In February 2024, Modine embarked on a decisive agreement for the obtaining of Scott Springfield Manufacturing. Through this accession the company targets to obtain its line of commodities by involving air handling units.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01What's Driving Market Forward?Technological Progressions: Growing concentration on technological progressions, surging acquisition of progressive lithium-ion batteries, and escalating application of battery-pushed public conveyance are the critical market trends expected to drive the market growth.Growing Acquisition of EVs: The growing acquisition of EVs is propelling the market forward by involving the productive handling of EV batteries. With more consumers opting for EVs for ecological advantages and government enterprises and policies push their demand which in turn is having a favourable impact on automotive battery thermal management system market sales.Surge In Urbanization: Many regions globally are encountering growing urbanization, with more people shifting to cities. This move from urban areas is powered by speedy industrialization and growing work possibilities in urban areas.Which Region Leads Market Growth?Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest automotive battery thermal management system market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to the elevated acquisition of EVs in prominent nations such as China.Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to the existence of many spearheading market contenders and prominent automobile firms.Inquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01How is Market Segmentation Done?By Technology Outlook.Active Battery Thermal Management System.Passive Battery Thermal Management SystemBy Battery Type Outlook.Conventional Batteries.Solid-State BatteriesBy Vehicle Type Outlook.Passenger Vehicles.Commercial VehiclesBy Propulsion Outlook.Battery Electric Vehicles.Hybrid Electric Vehicles.Plug-in Electric Vehicles.Fuel Cell VehiclesBy Regional Outlook.North AmericaoUSoCanada.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUKoItalyoSpainoNetherlandsoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoMalaysiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoAustraliaoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloSouth AfricaoRest of the Middle East & Africa.Latin AmericaoMexicooBraziloArgentinaoRest of Latin AmericaFAQs:How much is the automotive battery thermal management system market?The market size was valued at USD 3,350.57 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 15,265.63 million by 2034.Which region held the largest automotive battery thermal management system market share?Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2024.Which segment by vehicle type held a larger share of the market in 2024?The passenger vehicles segment accounted for a larger revenue share in 2024.What is the growth rate of the market?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 14.6% from 2025 to 2034.Browse PMR's Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Size is Projected to Grow to US$ 15,265.63 Million at CAGR 14.6% From 2025 to 2034Browse More Research Reports:Process Automation and Instrumentation Market:Building Twin Market:Nitrogen Gas Springs Market:Magneto Resistive RAM Market:Semiconductor Fabless Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Likhil G

Polaris Market Research and Consulting

+ +1 929-297-9727

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.