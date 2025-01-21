Broadcasting Equipment Market Poised To Reach $7.31 Billion By 2031 Latest Insights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Broadcasting Equipment Share 2024 - 2031

The global broadcasting equipment market is set to reach $5.32 Bn in 2024, growing at a 6% CAGR to $7.31 Bn by 2031, driven by OTT demand & digital innovation.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global broadcasting equipment market is projected to witness remarkable growth, reaching an estimated value of US$ 7.31 Bn by 2031 from US$ 5.32 Bn in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period. The expansion is primarily driven by the rising demand for OTT platforms , advancements in cellular and internet infrastructure, and the increasing preference for multi-screen content consumption.

Booming OTT Sector Fueling Market Growth

The global surge in OTT services is a major growth catalyst for the broadcasting equipment market. In 2024 alone, the demand for OTT services is set to increase by 15%, underscoring the growing consumer preference for digital content consumption. The shift towards online streaming is pushing broadcasters to invest in advanced transmission technologies, including encoders and antennas, which play a pivotal role in content distribution via IP networks and satellite transmissions.

Sports Industry Driving the Need for Advanced Broadcasting Equipment

The sports sector significantly impacts the broadcasting equipment market, especially during major international sporting events. Events like the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics attracted over 3 billion viewers, generating over 1 million hours of coverage. The growing trend of renting broadcasting equipment for sporting events is on the rise as organizers seek high-performance and scalable solutions to enhance live-streaming capabilities.

Get a Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

Key Market Segments: Television and Dish Antennas Leading the Way

The television segment remains dominant, accounting for 70% of the market share in 2024, largely due to the increasing demand for digital broadcasting and IPTV services. The rise of HD, 4K, and 8K resolution televisions is further fueling demand for high-quality broadcasting equipment, including advanced encoders and video servers.

Among equipment types, dish antennas hold a 25% market share in 2024, highlighting their critical role in high-definition transmission and satellite broadcasting. Technological advancements, such as Qualcomm's ultra-lightweight, foldable dish antennas for 5G broadcasting introduced in March 2024, are further enhancing mobility and reducing operational energy costs.

Regional Insights: North America and Europe Lead Digital Broadcasting Revolution

North America Dominates with a 28% Market Share

North America, accounting for 28% of the global market in 2024, is leading the shift toward digital broadcasting. The FCC's continued push for Next Gen TV deployment-offering 4K HDR video, immersive audio, and interactive features-is driving demand for transmitters, encoders, and antennas. The growing adoption of live sports streaming and the expansion of OTT platforms like Netflix and Hulu are further solidifying the region's position in the broadcasting market.

AI-Driven Broadcasting Innovations Propel Europe's Growth

Europe, holding 23% of the global market in 2024, is experiencing rapid growth due to AI-driven broadcasting innovations. The adoption of AI-enhanced content visualization and operational efficiency tools is redefining broadcasting standards. In February 2024, FM radio stations in Europe introduced AI-powered frequency tracking systems, boosting efficiency and reducing signal interference. The transition to 5G-enabled broadcasting in countries like Germany and the UK is also improving real-time content streaming.

Technological Advancements Reshaping the Industry

The broadcasting industry is undergoing a digital transformation, with key technological advancements driving innovation:

Adoption of Cloud-Based Broadcasting: Cloud broadcasting solutions are enabling cost-efficient and flexible content distribution.

High-Definition Transmission: With a surge in demand for 4K and 8K broadcasting, the industry is focusing on ultra-high-definition streaming technologies.

AI and Machine Learning Integration: AI-powered solutions optimize content distribution, personalization, and real-time analytics.

In February 2024, major broadcasting companies in North America and Europe announced investments in next-generation encoding technologies to enhance 8K streaming quality for high-profile events like the UEFA Champions League and the Olympics.

Cybersecurity Challenges and Market Restraints

The rise of IP-based broadcasting and cloud storage has also introduced cybersecurity risks, creating challenges for the industry. In 2024, global cybercrime costs are expected to surpass US$ 10.5 Trillion annually, up from US$ 6 Trillion in 2021. The broadcasting sector is increasingly targeted by cyber threats, with incidents like the April 2023 ransomware attack on News Nation, which disrupted live content transmission. Industry leaders are investing in AI-driven security solutions and collaborations with cybersecurity firms to counter these growing threats.

Opportunities in Emerging Markets and Digital Transformation

Emerging economies are witnessing rapid digitalization, creating new opportunities for broadcasting equipment manufacturers:

Rising smartphone and internet penetration (above 70% in markets like Brazil and India) is driving demand for high-quality digital content.

OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Hotstar, and Globoplay are expanding, leading to increased investment in high-efficiency encoders and transmitters.

5G expansion across Latin America in June 2023 has accelerated investments in live-streaming solutions.

Africa's digital migration by 2025 is expected to boost demand for digitally-ready broadcasting systems.

Growing Investments in Entertainment and Media

The entertainment and media industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, particularly in markets like India, Brazil, and Indonesia. India's media sector grew by 10.5% in 2023, reaching a valuation of US$ 30 Bn, with further growth projected for 2024. The surge in live sports broadcasting investments, such as Brazil's commitment to Copa Libertadores coverage, is driving demand for high-resolution broadcasting technologies.

Key Players and Strategic Developments

The broadcasting equipment market is highly competitive, with key players adopting mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their market presence. Companies are forging strategic partnerships to penetrate new regional markets and enhance product offerings. Notable developments include:

EVS Broadcast Equipment announced a US$ 10.5 Mn share buyback program in November 2024, boosting shareholder confidence.

Vislink Technologies introduced 5G wireless transmitters for Grass Valley's LDX 135 RF and LDX 150 RF cameras in June 2024, enhancing HEVC 4K UHD streaming capabilities.

Vodafone Egypt, in collaboration with Ericsson, launched the world's first triple-band mobile radio unit in June 2024, optimizing cost and energy efficiency.

Haivision Systems and Sony Corporation tested cloud-based production technologies, paving the way for future remote broadcasting advancements.

Voice of America (VOA) expanded its FM station network in Rwanda in March 2024, improving regional media accessibility.

Conclusion: Future Prospects of the Broadcasting Equipment Market

With the surge in OTT streaming, digital broadcasting, and AI-enhanced broadcasting solutions, the global broadcasting equipment market is poised for substantial growth. The integration of 5G, AI, and cloud-based broadcasting technologies will continue to shape the industry's evolution, ensuring higher content quality and enhanced viewer experiences worldwide.

As technological advancements unfold and emerging markets embrace digital transformation, the broadcasting equipment sector is set to play a crucial role in the future of global media distribution. Industry players focusing on innovation, cybersecurity, and strategic partnerships will be best positioned to capitalize on the lucrative opportunities in this rapidly expanding market.

Persistence Market Research Pvt Ltd

Persistence Market Research

+1 646-878-6329

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.