Evertrak Announces Partnership With Sumitomo Corporation Of Americas (SCOA) To Boost Sustainable Railroad Tie Production And Scalability

Partnership aims to reduce environmental impacts and build more sustainable railroad infrastructure in North America

Supports expanded production, product development and adoption of Evertrak's sustainable, composite railroad ties made from recycled plastic

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evertrak , the leading of composite railroad ties made from recycled plastic, today announced a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA), the subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation. The agreement, which includes an by SCOA in Evertrak, will allow Evertrak to expand its production capabilities and scale operations. Through this partnership, Evertrak will be addressing the North American railroad market's increasing demand for sustainable rail infrastructure.

"Evertrak glass fiber reinforced polymer composite railroad ties are engineered to deliver value, safety and sustainability for the railroad industry," said Tim Noonan, founder and CEO, Evertrak. "By joining forces with Sumitomo, whose mission of enriching lives and sustaining the future aligns perfectly with our vision, we're positioned to create lasting impact in the North American railroad industry."

This strategic partnership demonstrates SCOA's confidence in Evertrak's innovative approach to making railroads safer, resilient and more sustainable, and will focus on:



Accelerating product development for more sustainable and competitive solutions that improve total cost of ownership for the railroad industry

Expanding production capabilities

Enhancing railroad infrastructure safety Advancing sustainable practices in the railroad industry

"Evertrak is creating a brand-new category of railroad ties that are capable of withstanding both the long-term operational and environmental challenges in the high decay zones of North America and beyond," said Takamitsu Munakata, General Manager of the Metal Products for Transportation Dept, SCOA. "This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in solutions that address generational challenges, while creating sustainable value for the industry."

Evertrak's proprietary product, Evertrak 7000 , is made with Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) manufactured from recycled plastic and is engineered to perform reliably in-track for up to 50 years.

About Evertrak

Evertrak – based in St. Louis, Missouri – is a veteran-owned business that provides living wages and benefits to our workforce, many of whom are formerly homeless and/or previously incarcerated citizens. Evertrak is the only composite tie manufacturer that holds the AMR M-1003 quality certification. Our Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer ties are manufactured from recycled plastic. Evertrak delivers value to railroad operations, and reduces deforestation, lowers CO2 emissions from wood tie disposal, sequesters plastic, and averts many waste streams from the landfill for decades. Learn more about Evertrak at . You can find the company press kit HERE .

