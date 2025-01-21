Forge Battery Completes Contract Negotiation To Secure $100M From U.S. Department Of Energy For North Carolina Lithium-Ion Battery Gigafactory

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Forge Battery finalized award negotiations with the Department of on January 14, 2025 $100M Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding to support gigafactory expansion to 3 GWh/year

RALEIGH, N.C. and DENVER, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge Battery , the commercial lithium-ion battery production subsidiary of Forge Nano, Inc ., today announced it finalized award negotiations for $100M in non-dilutive funding by the Department of Energy's Office of and Energy Chains (MESC). Forge Battery and the Department of Energy finalized the funding contract on January 14th, 2025.

Forge Battery plans to use the $100M to expand its North Carolina lithium-ion battery gigafactory production capacity to 3 gigawatt hours per year (GWh/year). Combined with $140M from Forge Battery, the BIL funding will serve to bolster the United States' renewable energy supply chain, creating opportunities for U.S. innovations to be powered by best-in-class lithium-ion cells that are designed and produced on U.S. soil.

“Forge Battery is ready to power tomorrow's most critical battery-powered innovations,” said Paul Lichty, CEO of Forge Nano, the parent company of Forge Battery.“The Department of Energy has been crucial to our future success where we expect to showcase the United States' competitiveness in lithium-ion cell performance, safety and manufacturing.”

Forge Battery recently began cell production via a new, supplemental manufacturing line in Colorado to accelerate cell production trials, while supporting customers and partners with cell samples. Forge Battery intends to produce 21700 cell products on the new manufacturing line before transitioning production to the Morrisville Gigafactory.

Forge Battery expects to begin construction on the North Carolina Gigafactory expansion in early 2025. In the meantime, interested cell customers can request cell performance and safety data via the request form at .

About Forge Battery

Forge Battery, a subsidiary of Forge Nano, is building better batteries for the world's most demanding applications. The company intends to be the leading domestic battery supplier for specialty applications by utilizing Forge Nano's Atomic ArmorTM surface coating technology to enhance durability and performance of lithium-ion battery cells. Learn more at

About Forge Nano

Forge Nano is changing the way products perform. With our proprietary Atomic ArmorTM technology, we enable product developers to engineer any material down to the individual atom. The superior surface coatings produced by our Atomic ArmorTM process allow our partners to unlock peak performance of any material, optimizing products to last longer, cost less and increase safety. Our team of scientists have worked with an expansive portfolio of commercial partners to develop custom solutions to meet any need at any scale, from small-scale R&D and laboratory work to large-scale, high-volume production. Learn more at

Contact

Will McKenna

Brand Communications Director for Forge Nano

...

(720) 432-6669