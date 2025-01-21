THE LAST RED EMPIRE, A Riveting Tale Of Survival Set During The Chinese Communist Era, Is In Stores Now

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Last Red Empire by Min Tan.

Author Min Tan's THE LAST RED EMPIRE is a sweeping story studded with tragedy, heartbreak, and optimism.

- Min TanSTUART, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Palmetto Publishing is pleased to announce the launch of author Min Tan 's debut novel The Last Red Empire . The novel is available in digital and print formats. The author grew up in Changsha, China under Communism, became a journalist and writer at China Today magazine, and moved to America in 1995, becoming an American citizen.The explosive novel follows generations of Chinese families as they navigate the turmoil of the Chinese Revolution, facing a devastating new dictatorship under Communism and its aftermath. Author Min Tan's novel is a sweeping story studded with tragedy, heartbreak yet optimism as numerous members of trapped families find a way to escape tyranny and build a life in America and elsewhere.The Last Red Empire is a riveting tale of survival that you just can't put down. You'll be rooting for the characters that must rise above impossible odds to remain hopeful and believe that they can overcome evil. Based on true incidents in China such as the Great Famine, the terror-driven Cultural Revolution, and government corruption during the post-Mao era, this epic story follows several families from the birth of Communism to the famous student protests of 1989.“I wrote The Last Red Empire to provide people with an awareness of how life in China changed after the Communists took control of the country,” said author Min Tan.“My goal was to combine historical facts with a story about fictitious characters so that people would truly understand how people's day-to-day living in China was affected by the rise of the Chinese Communist Party.”Click here to read The Last Red Empire.The Last Red Empire is available wherever books are sold.About Author Min TanMIN TAN, born in 1962, grew up in Changsha, China experiencing life under Communism. As a child she attended school and was indoctrinated with Chinese Communist beliefs. She emigrated to India in 1982 and pursued her passion for English Literature, earning both undergraduate and graduate degrees. In 1990, she returned to China, living in Beijing and contributing as a journalist, translator, and editor at China Today, a leading Chinese magazine published in seven languages and distributed worldwide.In 1995, she moved to the United States, becoming a citizen. Prior to her retirement, she worked for Palm Beach County, Florida as an appraiser valuing business equipment. After her retirement in 2019, she started to pursue her lifelong dream of writing a novel. She currently lives in Florida with her husband. Besides reading and writing, she likes to travel, play tennis and piano.Her unique familiarity with three distinct social systems – China, India, and the United States - has provided her with invaluable insights into life under both democratic and autocratic rule. She witnessed many of the incidents mentioned in her first novel – THE LAST RED EMPIRE, which is available on Amazon.

Diane Lilli

Rebel Books Press, LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.