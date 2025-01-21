Russian Drone Attack On Kupiansk: Three Police Officers, Two Civilians Injured
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three Police officers and two civilians were injured in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, as a result of Russia's Molniya-2 UAV attack.
The Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region announced this on its Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.
“On January 21, around 09:00, the occupiers attacked police officers on duty in the city of Kupiansk with a Molniya-2 UAV. Three police officers sustained shrapnel wounds of varying severity. They are being provided with medical aid. A police car was damaged,” the report says.
A civilian car also came under the attack.“A 64-year-old woman and her 68-year-old husband, residents of Kupiansk, were wounded,” the police said.
Investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
As reported, two police officers were injured in the Kupiansk district by a Russian drone strike on January 20.
