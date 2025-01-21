Dreamsetgo Facilitates 15,000+ Sports Travellers In 2024, Recording 2X Growth In Bookings

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 21 January 2025: DreamSetGo, India's premier sports experiences and platform, achieved remarkable milestones in 2024, facilitating travel for 15,000+ Indian sports fans across 30+ global sporting events. With a 2x year-on-year growth in bookings, the brand highlighted India's growing appetite for personalised and premium sports travel experiences, covering 50+ cities across India.



Monish Shah, Co-founder & CEO, DreamSetGo, said, "2024 has been a breakthrough year for sports and DreamSetGo in India. From the Paris to IND vs. PAK thrillers, we've seen Indian fans embrace unique, luxury sports travel experiences like never before. As we look ahead, 2025 promises even greater opportunities with marquee events like the Champions Trophy, IPL, and FIFA World Cup 2026. We remain committed to redefining sports tourism by offering fans exclusive, immersive experiences that go beyond just the game."



Top Sporting Events Facilitated by DreamSetGo in 2024:

Marquee events like the Paris Olympics, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Wimbledon, Formula 1, and the Premier League were the most popular among Indian fans. Iconic matchups, such as IND vs. PAK, saw the highest demand, while Olympic events like athletics, tennis, and badminton also attracted significant attention.



Key Highlights for 2024:





Destinations: France, USA, and the UK emerged as the top international destinations for Indian travellersCity-wise Demand: Bookings were led by Tier-I cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Pune. However, Tier-II cities like Jaipur and Ahmedabad demonstrated growing interest, reflecting rising spending power in these regionsOlympics 2024: DreamSetGo facilitated travel for over 2,500 Indian fans, offering exclusive packages that included tickets, hospitality, athlete meet-and-greets, and on-ground accommodationsTournaments Sold: 30+ tournaments were covered, showcasing a wide range of sporting experiences for Indian fans.Services in Demand: Tournament packages, match-day hospitality, and personalised travel plans were among the most sought-after offerings.Looking Ahead to 2025:With demand for major events such as the Champions Trophy, Wimbledon, India Tour of England, and FIFA World Cup 2026, DreamSetGo anticipates continued growth in the sports tourism segment. Their“Travel With Legends” experiences and personalised itineraries will remain central to the evolving preferences of Indian travellers.DreamSetGo continues to set new benchmarks in luxury sports tourism, empowering fans to witness iconic sporting moments while enjoying unmatched hospitality and tailored experiences.About DreamSetGo:DreamSetGo is India's first premium bespoke sports experiences and travel platform. Founded by Monish Shah in 2019, DreamSetGo offers a range of premium, end-to-end, authentic experiences across football, cricket, tennis, motorsports, rugby, and golf among others. From match-day hospitality to stadium tours, from private meet-and-greets with athletes and legends to exclusive access to training sessions, DreamSetGo curates the most fulfilling sports travel packages for the most sought-after sports events and teams.DreamSetGo is part of Dream Sports, India's leading sports technology company with over 250 million users. Founded in 2008, Dream Sports' portfolio includes brands like Dream11, FanCode and Dream Game Studios.

