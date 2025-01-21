Transcore’S Tolling System Goes Lives With PA Turnpike’S Open Road Tolling

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phase one of Pennsylvania Turnpike's statewide open road tolling conversion successfully goes live on the eastern part of its system

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCore, a leader in advanced tolling and traffic management solutions, today announced the successful phase one go-live of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's (PA Turnpike) statewide conversion to open road tolling (ORT). With its groundbreaking cashless Infinity roadside tolling system now live on the eastern part of the PA Turnpike, TransCore's system will also go live across western Pennsylvania when the PA Turnpike expands ORT in 2027.

To improve roadway safety, efficiency, and convenience, the PA Turnpike partnered with TransCore to relocate tolling points from interchange locations to overhead gantries installed between turnpike entry and exit points. The newly deployed Infinity system provides electronic tolling at highway speeds with a combination of RFID technology to read E-ZPass transponders and advanced in-lane sensors to identify, classify, and process Toll By Plate transactions.

With the first phase now live, the PA Turnpike will begin demolition of obsolete toll plazas to further reduce chokepoints, eliminate obstructions, and continue improving roadway safety. Early reports from the PA Turnpike indicate a crash rate reduction of up to 76% across segments where ORT was already piloted.

In addition to improvements in roadway safety, the PA Turnpike anticipates the systemwide ORT conversion will result in annual operations and maintenance cost savings of $25 million, as well as a 7% reduction in CO2 emissions beyond the 44% reduction realized when the all-electronic system was implemented.

“What an exciting couple of weeks it's been for the Pennsylvania Turnpike as the future of toll collection arrives here in Pennsylvania,” said Mark Compton, CEO of the PA Turnpike.“We have been working tirelessly behind the scenes for more than a decade to modernize operations and meet customer expectations for seamless, nonstop travel. We are grateful to TransCore for their partnership and work to make this a reality as we begin this exciting new chapter for America's First Superhighway.”

“The PA Turnpike not only operates the nation's original superhighway, but it is also TransCore's longest standing partner. Over the past 85 years, we've worked with the PA Turnpike to deliver leading-edge tolling technology that improves driver experience and enhances roadway safety. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with trailblazers in the industry to help deliver on their vision,” said Whitt Hall, President and CEO of TransCore.“With the first phase of work now live, we are looking forward to completing the statewide deployment in the coming years.”

About TransCore

A global leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative technical solutions and services for all-electronic tolling, congestion pricing, tolling back office, access control, and intelligent transportation systems. TransCore has distributed millions of RFID tags and deployed thousands of electronic toll collection and managed lanes. Its systems capture billions of toll transactions per year and support the United States' most accurate and advanced toll collection operations.

TransCore is a subsidiary of ST Engineering , a global technology, defense, and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense, and public security segments.

Follow us on LinkedIn .

About the PA Turnpike

A national transportation leader, the Pennsylvania Turnpike (PA Turnpike) is the second largest tolling facility in the United States with the most miles. The PA Turnpike proudly supports safety and convenience for its more than 550,000 daily customers through 24-7 roadside assistance, round-the-clock food and fuel at 17 service plazas and a dedicated maintenance force and State Police Troop. The PA Turnpike's approximately 1,400-person local workforce is unified in its mission; to operate a safe, reliable, customer-valued toll road system that supports national mobility and commerce. For more information about the PA Turnpike's mission, vision and values, please visit Home | PA Turnpike .







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact: TransCore Erica Cordell ...