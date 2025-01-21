Taliban frees American citizens in exchange for afghan fighter in deal brokered by Qatar

(MENAFN) The announced on Tuesday that it had freed American citizens from prison in exchange for an Afghan fighter held in the United States, with the deal facilitated by Qatar.



While discussions about the prisoner swap had been confirmed last year, the exchange was officially revealed after outgoing US President Joe Biden handed over power to Donald Trump, who was inaugurated on Monday.



The Afghan foreign issued a statement confirming that Khan Mohammed, an Afghan fighter who had been imprisoned in the US, was released in exchange for the American citizens and returned to Afghanistan.



Mohammed had been serving a life sentence in California after his arrest nearly two decades ago in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.



The Afghan ministry did not specify the exact number of American prisoners released, but last year, government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid mentioned that two Americans were being held. US media outlets have reported that two other Americans are still in custody.



The family of US citizen Ryan Corbett, who was detained by the Taliban in 2022, confirmed his release and expressed "overwhelming gratitude" as he was finally returning home.

