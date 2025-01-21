Eugene O'neill, CFA, Joins Callan's Fund Sponsor Consulting Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan , a leading institutional consulting firm, announced today that Eugene O'Neill, CFA, joined the firm's Fund Sponsor Consulting team as a senior vice president and investment consultant. Mr. O'Neill brings nearly two decades of expertise in institutional consulting and equity portfolio management. He is based in San Francisco and reports to Greg DeForrest , executive vice president and head of Callan's Fund Sponsor Consulting group and the West Coast consulting team.

"I'm thrilled to join such a dedicated team," said Mr. O'Neill. "The wealth of experience and workplace culture at Callan were a big draw for me, and I'm excited to collaborate with the team to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Most recently, Mr. O'Neill worked at investment consulting firm Alan Biller & Associates, where he delivered tailored asset allocation strategies and investment solutions as a senior consultant to clients, such as Taft-Hartley and public plans. Prior, he was a senior equity portfolio manager for Canada Life Investments in the U.K. and an assistant fund manager for Depfa Bank in Ireland.

Mr. O'Neill earned an MS in financial mathematics from King's College London and a BS in financial mathematics and economics from University College Galway. He is a holder of the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society San Francisco.

"We're excited for Eugene to join the Callan team," said Mr. DeForrest. "With his years of experience in institutional consulting and investment management, he will be a great asset to Callan and our clients."

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional investor clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan provides advisory services to institutional investor clients with more than $3 trillion in total assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan .

