Over 900 trucks of humanitarian aid enter Gaza, surpassing daily target in ceasefire deal

(MENAFN) On Monday, more than 900 trucks filled with humanitarian aid entered Gaza, a significant step forward in meeting the needs of the region’s population. The United Nations reported that this surpassed the daily target established in the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The UN's humanitarian office (OCHA) confirmed that the movement of aid continues as part of a coordinated surge designed to provide increased support to the survivors of the ongoing conflict.



"Humanitarian aid continues to move into the Gaza Strip as part of a prepared surge to increase support to survivors," the OCHA said in its statement. According to the information received from Israeli authorities and the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement, a total of 915 trucks crossed into Gaza on Monday.



This marks a notable increase in the humanitarian aid delivered to Gaza, a region that has faced severe shortages of basic necessities due to the conflict. Throughout the course of the hostilities, the United Nations has been vocal in condemning the obstacles that have hindered the flow and distribution of essential aid to the Palestinian territory. These restrictions have made it difficult for relief organizations to meet the urgent needs of civilians in Gaza.



