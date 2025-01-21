Impetus Achieves AWS Premier Tier Status In The Amazon Web Services Partner Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Impetus has been recognized as a Premier Tier Services Partner, the highest level of recognition in APN, showcasing excellence in cloud, data & AI solutions

- Mark Peterson, Sr. Director of Global Partnerships, ImpetusLOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a digital engineering company that empowers the Intelligent EnterpriseTM with innovative cloud, data engineering, and enterprise AI services and solutions, has achieved the Premier Tier Status, the highest level of recognition in the AWS Partner Network (APN).This recognition places Impetus among an elite group of Premier Partners in APN, reflecting its expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.“We are thrilled to achieve the AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status, a reflection of our team's unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation,” said Mark Peterson, Sr. Director of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Impetus Technologies.“This milestone highlights our commitment in leveraging advanced AWS capabilities and delivering transformative cloud, data, and AI solutions. By deepening our partnership with the addition of Impetus' Center of Excellence for AWS , we remain committed to empowering our clients to drive innovation, optimize operations, and achieve measurable business success.”To earn the Premier Tier Status, partners must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services partners also must have a robust team of AWS trained and certified technical consultants and have deep expertise in project management and professional services.Impetus has a proven track record of delivering success to Fortune 500 customers across a diverse set of industries, including healthcare, finance, retail, travel, and manufacturing, with its services around cloud, data, and enterprise AI. Impetus' Center of Excellence for AWS, a specialized hub dedicated to power AWS-led cloud initiatives, helps organizations looking to embark on their cloud journey or further enhance their existing cloud capabilities by leveraging AWS-native technologies. LeapLogic , Impetus' cloud migration accelerator, transforms legacy data warehouse, ETL, Hadoop, analytics, and reporting workloads to an AWS-native stack with 80-95% automation. Furthermore, Impetus has also launched industry's first building block-based GenAI Innovation Labs to help organizations deliver a real-world production-ready GenAI prototype in less than six weeks by utilizing AWS-native solutions.Additionally, Impetus has achieved AWS Consulting Competency designations for Migration, Data & Analytics, DevOps, Healthcare, and Travel & Hospitality. Impetus also holds service delivery validations for Amazon EMR, AWS Lambda, Amazon MSK, Amazon Redshift, Amazon QuickSight, Amazon EKS, and AWS Glue.Impetus has been named as a Major Contender in the Everest Group PEAK MatrixAWS Services Specialists Assessment 2024 and recognized in the ISG Provider LensTM AWS Ecosystem Partners 2024 across multiple categories: Contender in AWS Professional Services and AWS Managed Services, and Product Challenger in AWS Data, Analytics, and AI.With this recognition, Impetus solidifies its position as a leader in delivering innovative AWS-driven solutions. The company is committed to its mission of enabling the“Intelligent Enterprise” by empowering organizations to thrive in the cloud-first era with innovative, robust, and scalable solutions that drive transformational success.About Impetus TechnologiesImpetus Technologies enables the Intelligent EnterpriseTM with innovative data engineering, cloud, and enterprise AI services. Recognized as an AWS Premier Tier Partner, Elite Databricks Consulting Partner, Data & AI Solutions Microsoft Partner, and Elite Snowflake Services Partner, Impetus offers a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge IT services and solutions to drive innovation and transformation for businesses across various industries. With a proven track record with Fortune 500 clients, Impetus drives growth, enhances efficiency, and ensures a competitive edge through continuous innovation and flawless, zero-defect delivery.To learn more, visit .For any questions, write to .... Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

