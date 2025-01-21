(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Pay Dirt, with its unparalleled access to the heroes and the villains of the through unseen footage and rare interviews, tells the stories of Supercross from the rivalries, the competition and the people that helped make it one of America's favorite motorsports.

Academy Award nominee Brolin lends his voice to the documentary which is presented by Monster and is in theaters worldwide next month.

The actor's passion for all things dirt bike combined with the intriguing story of the sport ensures the is not just for fans of Supercross but for anyone with a thirst for adrenaline, intrigue and high-octane history.

Brolin says he got involved with the project because Supercross is not just about bikes on a track but about people who give it their all – and Pay Dirt captures that.

"When people are good at what they do, I think a lot of people respond to it. It's settled in," the star, who also serves as executive producer, says. "Pay Dirt is not preachy at all. It's not telling you how to feel. It just is what it is, and I think people really respond to honesty.

"You start to see in finding your most relaxed place, you find that it is your greatest capacity. And that's what I felt in doing this story on Supercross."

Pay Dirt director Paul Taublieb says the actor was an obvious choice for narrator as "Josh Brolin brings the poetry."

"You can't talk about this movie without talking about him. Josh as a narrator is extraordinary," the Emmy Award winning director says.

In addition to Brolin, the stories of the sport are told by Supercross creators Mike Goodwin and Jeremy McGrath as well as cornerstones like Rick Johnson and Bob "Hurricane" Hannah, along Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Villopoto and the Deegans – Brian and current Supercross star Haiden.

Goodwin, who is credited as the founding father of Supercross after helping develop the sport with an agreement on a napkin, speaks from his jail cell where he is serving life behind bars. Representing one of the darkest parts of the motorsport's history, the rock-turned-sports promoter was responsible for the brutal assassination deaths of motorsports Hall of Famer Mickey Thompson and his wife Trudy.

It is just one of the stories that forms part of the intriguing tale of the sport captured in Pay Dirt which provides a behind-the-scenes, and on the track, look at American Supercross from 1972 to present day in major stadiums across the USA.

Backed by Monster Energy and with Feld Motor Sports' extensive catalog of archival footage, as well as unparalleled access for Taublieb Films to capture breathtaking live 4K footage at recent races, audiences will be trackside in this not to be missed film.

"Monster is proud to add Pay Dirt: The Story of Supercross to the feature documentaries we've supported, and perhaps more than any other, this film captures the essence of the brand and our dedication to authentically backing motorsports," says Sam Pontrelli, Senior VP of Communications for Monster Energy.

Pay Dirt: The Story of Supercross is in theaters worldwide starting on January 20 before going to streaming platforms later this spring. For more on Pay Dirt: The Story of Supercrossincluding showings, .

Taublieb Films is a two-time Emmy-winning production company led by director/producer Paul Taublieb. His work includes the award-winning ESPN 30 for 30 film Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau, FASTEST about MotoGP racing, Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear and the Netflix documentary, UNCHAINED: The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross, which won an Emmy for best long-form documentary.

Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent.

