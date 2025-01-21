Pixelrain Studios Launches Game Design Audits To Improve Indie And Mobile Games

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pixelrain Studios Logo

Some of Pixelrain Studios recent clients

Game design consultancy expands services after elevating major indie titles with millions of players

- Connor Thorpe, Founder of Pixelrain StudiosSTAVANGER, NORWAY, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stavanger, Norway – Independent game design consultancy Pixelrain Studios announces a new game design audit service, building on its work with successful titles like Darkest AFK and Arrow Quest. The announcement comes as indie developers face mounting pressure to nail their game's launch, with early Steam reviews, player retention, and monetization becoming increasingly critical to a game's long-term success.The studio has helped shape successful projects across multiple platforms, with client games reaching milestones from 1M+ mobile downloads to substantial Steam player bases of up to 3M+. Notable collaborations include designing gameplay systems for Arrow Quest, working with Comico Games to improve Screenplay CCG's First Time User Experience (FTUE), as well as retention and gameplay improvements for titles such as Escape The Backrooms, Idle Nation, Wizdom Academy, and many more.The new audit service addresses growing industry demands for detailed design analysis in an increasingly competitive market. The structured review process examines critical elements such as player retention and engagement mechanics, responding to rising expectations from mobile and PC players. Drawing from experience with thriving titles reaching over a million players, Pixelrain Studios developed this approach based on patterns seen across multiple games. The studio has worked with well over 100 developers across more than 20 countries, spanning multiple genres from fantasy RPGs to horror games. Clients range from mobile developers to Steam developers working on upcoming releases, and already released titles. This consistent track record of success has earned recognition both through the studio's direct work and on platforms like Upwork, where Thorpe maintains Top Rated Plus status in the top 3% of consultants.This expansion of services builds on Pixelrain's established industry presence, which includes recognition as one of GamesPress's select featured PR agencies in Europe and securing coverage in major gaming publications like Pocket Gamer for popular mobile games such as Edge: Mech Ascent. This combination of design expertise and PR capabilities stems from Thorpe's industry experience, including personal projects such as Avarice - which earned both Unreal Engine Community Spotlight recognition and coverage from major influencers like Jacksepticeye. Their hands-on experience with both game development and marketing success reflects how Pixelrain Studios approaches each client's unique challenges, whether optimizing game design or maximizing market visibility.As the indie game market continues to evolve, the need for professional design guidance has never been more critical. Pixelrain Studios' new audit service draws on years of proven success across platforms and genres to help developers identify and solve design challenges before they impact a game's performance. Whether working with pre-launch titles or helping released games reach their full potential, the studio's comprehensive approach combines technical design expertise with a deep understanding of what drives player engagement in today's competitive market.About Pixelrain StudiosPixelrain Studios provides game design consultation, PR deliverables, and strategic guidance for indie and mobile games. Founded by Connor Thorpe, whose background includes both independent game development and industry recognition from Unreal Engine, the studio has contributed to 100+ successful games across multiple platforms and genres. Pixelrain Studios was recently recognized as one of GamesPress's select featured PR agencies in Europe, with over 50 press releases distributed on behalf of their clients' games.

Connor Thorpe

Pixelrain Studios

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.